IREM and Lobby CRE Partner to Deliver New Interactive Income/Expense IQ Product

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobby CRE, the portfolio management software that powers the top real estate firms (a Thirty Capital company), and the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), the international institute for property and asset managers, have established a partnership to deliver a brand new interactive income and expense benchmarking to members.

"I am pleased to announce this new partnership between IREM and Lobby CRE," said Robert J. Finlay, CPM®, founder and owner of Lobby CRE. "This partnership will enable commercial real estate firms to automate peer-to-peer benchmarking and extract tremendous value from it."

Through this collaboration, IREM members will have access to the Lobby CRE secure portfolio management platform and comprehensive benchmarking report. Users will now be able to automate the previously manual process of income and expense benchmarking. Members can compare the performance of their properties, visualize opportunities inside their portfolios, and identify what needs their attention today from one interactive dashboard.

"We're excited to work with Lobby CRE on helping make this important product easier to use and to contribute data," says Chip Watts, CPM®, CCIM, 2021 IREM President. "For years, Income/Expense IQ has provided valuable benchmarking information to property managers, but the process to share data has been time-consuming with manual input. With Lobby CRE, submitting data will be much more streamlined and quite simpler than in the past."

IREM members can easily and securely submit their reports through the Lobby CRE platform and have access to a new interactive benchmarking tool later this year.

About Lobby CRE

Lobby CRE helps commercial real estate firms transform their portfolio with intelligent data and portfolio management. Have access to all of your data sources and automated reporting of performance across all of your properties with one platform. With Lobby CRE, you'll easily be able to answer, "What is happening in my portfolio? Why is it happening? How should I take action?" with just a few clicks. Lobby CRE is a Thirty Capital company.

About IREM®

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org

SOURCE Thirty Capital

Related Links

www.thirtycapital.com

