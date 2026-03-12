IRES MLS Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Serving Northern Colorado Real Estate Community

Organization launches new look to observe the milestone and position the company for its next chapter

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRES MLS, the second largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado, is celebrating 30 years of service and leadership in the MLS space, a milestone that marks both stability and innovation for its subscribers and the Northern Colorado real estate community.

Founded through the merger of Tri-City Services and the Market Area Database, IRES has spent the last three decades providing people-first service, tools and data to help its more than 6,000 subscribers succeed.

Multiple listing services are the behind-the-scenes engines that keep real estate markets running smoothly, making the home search and selling process more efficient, competitive and trustworthy. An MLS is a shared database where agents list homes and see what's for sale, so buyers get a full picture of their options and sellers get maximum exposure. Because the entire real estate ecosystem is working from the same, up-to-date information, it creates transparency, encourages cooperation between brokerages and helps transactions move faster and more fairly.

"What has made IRES so successful is its commitment to subscribers – through continuously developing and updating the tech they need to do their jobs, prioritizing human-first customer service and creating two-way conversations to incorporate subscriber feedback into our process and tools," said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. "We've paved a solid foundation over the last three decades and now we have the privilege of building on that."

To mark the milestone, IRES is rolling out new visual branding to better reflect where the company is headed. The new branding signals innovation and forward momentum while retaining who IRES is at its core: a friendly, trusted organization committed to serving Colorado real estate professionals.

IRES MLS seeks to empower Northern Colorado brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals to help Coloradans realize the dream of property ownership, financial stability, and success for businesses and consumers alike. Through its clean data, education programs, and smart technological solutions, IRES MLS provides innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are built to stand the test of today's ever-evolving real estate industry.

IRES puts the real estate community at the forefront, by building solutions based on subscriber feedback and in response to a wide range of data needs. This dedication to real estate professionals' needs – now and in the future – has made IRES an invaluable partner to its 6,000 subscribers. Learn more at http://www.ires-net.com/.

