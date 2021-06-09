iResearch Atlanta expands clinical research options after COVID-19 inspires more people in the community to participate

Led by Kimball A. Johnson, M.D., Medical Director, her team of Principal investigators and their specialties include:

Eric A. Awad, M.D.

Board Certified Neurology

Mary Burns, M.D.

Board Certified Psychiatry

Gayle L. Goldstein, M.D.,

Board Certified Ophthalmology

Saundra A. Maass-Robinson, M.D.,

Board Certified Psychiatry

Jessica C. McCoun, M.D.,

Board Certified Anesthesiology

Simone Whitmore, M.D.

Board Certified OBGYN

In addition, to the growing medical team, iResearch Atlanta is expanding its local footprint to include several locations in downtown Decatur, GA.

iResearch Atlanta is opening a new, 10,000 square foot clinical research unit! This innovation-inspired facility increases our Psychedelic and Consciousness Research and Phase I capabilities.

iResearch Atlanta remains committed to supporting our community and providing invaluable services to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. In metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia, many people with serious mental illnesses do not have access to the support and treatment they need for sustainable recovery. iResearch Atlanta is proud to help patients recover from crisis and maintain their wellness.

iResearch Atlanta locations and capabilities below:

Outpatient research clinic with over 17,000 square feet

250 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, 8 th Floor, Decatur, GA 30030

Floor, 30030 Outpatient memory research unit with over 3,500 square feet

250 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30030

30030 Outpatient infections disease research unit (COVID-19)

820 Church Street, Decatur, GA 30030

30030 Inpatient clinical research unit

755 Commerce Drive, 1 st Floor, Decatur, GA 30030

Floor, 30030

Certified Sleep Lab





Adult dedicated wing with 30 inpatient beds





Pediatric dedicated wing with 10 inpatient beds





Psychedelic dedicated wing with 4 tranquil rooms

To learn more about our clinical research site, capabilities, and initiatives, visit the website at http://www.iResearchAtlanta.com.

SOURCE iResearch Atlanta

Related Links

https://www.iresearchatlanta.com

