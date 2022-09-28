iRestify Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

In 2020, iRestify lost most of its business during the pandemic, now after experiencing revenue growth of 400%, the company is expected to triple its current footprint by the end of the year.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRestify, an enterprise-wide PropTech solution that provides property managers with the talent, technology, and resources to improve their building maintenance and facility operations, has been named one of Canada's top growing companies by The Globe and Mail.

When launched, iRestify's business model focused on servicing small businesses and saw steady growth, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company lost about 90% of its business.

Erifili Morfidis (left) and Charlotte Gummesson (right) launched iRestify in late 2018

"We couldn't give up," said Erifili Morfidis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of iRestify. "Charlotte and I decided that we were not going to lose this company," she says. "We had a responsibility to our employees, maintenance teams, their families, and our shareholders to ensure that the business succeeded."

Determined to succeed, the founders shifted their focus to multifamily and commercial properties, where the technological enhancements have been limited to the leasing experience, with almost no focus on building maintenance. This proved to be the right move for iRestify and just six months after the initial pandemic shutdown, the company grew by more than 1,000%.

"iRestify provides our clients with solutions that allow them to effectively manage their assets, long-term," said Charlotte Gummesson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of iRestify.

"iRestify's impressive technology solution and service have truly changed the landscape of building maintenance and janitorial services, said Maurice Abel, Regional Manager of Minto Group. "With iRestify, we are preparing ourselves for the future of property maintenance."

Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth and currently services and maintains over 60 million square feet of real estate for some of the top real estate management companies in North America. iRestify has also grown its staff to 65 members, with an additional 600 cleaning and maintenance experts in the field.

"Until now, property managers have not had any real innovative options to modernize the management of services in the building, so the introduction of our end-to-end solution has really been the first foray for them," said Morfidis.

About iRestify

iRestify is a leading end-to-end PropTech solution, that provides property managers with the talent, technology, and resources to improve their building maintenance and facility operations. Currently servicing more than 60 million square feet of real estate in North America, iRestify is currently expanding its US footprint to enhance the future of building operations. Learn more about iRestify's solution: www.iRestify.com.

