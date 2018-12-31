IRET Announces 2018 Dividend Allocations
Jan 23, 2019, 16:54 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2018 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.
|
Security Description
|
Record Date
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
Taxable
|
Return of Capital
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
Common Shares
CUSIP: 461730509
Symbol: IRET
|
01/02/18
|
01/16/18
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.070000
|
$0.047634
|
03/15/18
|
04/02/18
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.070000
|
$0.047634
|
06/15/18
|
07/02/18
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.070000
|
$0.047634
|
09/17/18
|
10/01/18
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.070000
|
$0.047634
|
TOTALS
|
$0.280000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.280000
|
$0.190536
|
Security Description
|
Record Date
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
Taxable
|
Return of Capital
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
Series C
CUSIP: 461730400
Symbol: IRETPRC
|
03/15/18
|
04/02/18
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.281765
|
06/15/18
|
07/02/18
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.281765
|
09/17/18
|
10/01/18
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.281765
|
12/17/18
|
12/31/18
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.281765
|
TOTALS
|
$1.6562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.6562500
|
$1.127060
IRET's common shares started trading under a new CUSIP number (461730509) upon the execution of IRET's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which became effective as of the close of trading on December 27, 2018.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.
Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
