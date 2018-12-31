IRET Announces 2018 Dividend Allocations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2018 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.

Security Description Record Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Distribution Return of Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain Common Shares CUSIP: 461730509 Symbol: IRET 01/02/18 01/16/18 $0.070000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.070000 $0.047634 03/15/18 04/02/18 $0.070000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.070000 $0.047634 06/15/18 07/02/18 $0.070000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.070000 $0.047634 09/17/18 10/01/18 $0.070000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.070000 $0.047634 TOTALS $0.280000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.280000 $0.190536

Security Description Record Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Distribution Return of Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain Series C

Preferred Shares CUSIP: 461730400 Symbol: IRETPRC 03/15/18 04/02/18 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.4140625 $0.281765 06/15/18 07/02/18 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.4140625 $0.281765 09/17/18 10/01/18 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.4140625 $0.281765

12/17/18 12/31/18 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.4140625 $0.281765 TOTALS $1.6562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.6562500 $1.127060

IRET's common shares started trading under a new CUSIP number (461730509) upon the execution of IRET's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which became effective as of the close of trading on December 27, 2018.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

