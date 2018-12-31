IRET Announces 2018 Dividend Allocations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE:  IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2018 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable
Distribution

Return of Capital

Total

Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

Common Shares

CUSIP: 461730509

Symbol: IRET

01/02/18

01/16/18

$0.070000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.070000

$0.047634

03/15/18

04/02/18

$0.070000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.070000

$0.047634

06/15/18

07/02/18

$0.070000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.070000

$0.047634

09/17/18

10/01/18

$0.070000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.070000

$0.047634

TOTALS

$0.280000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.280000

$0.190536

Security Description

Record Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable
Distribution

Return of Capital

Total

Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

Series C
Preferred Shares

CUSIP: 461730400

Symbol: IRETPRC

03/15/18

04/02/18

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.4140625

$0.281765

06/15/18

07/02/18

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.4140625

$0.281765

09/17/18

10/01/18

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.4140625

$0.281765

12/17/18

12/31/18

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.4140625

$0.281765

                                    TOTALS

$1.6562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.6562500

$1.127060

IRET's common shares started trading under a new CUSIP number (461730509) upon the execution of IRET's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which became effective as of the close of trading on December 27, 2018.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).  IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

SOURCE IRET

