IRET Announces 2019 Dividend Allocations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2019 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.

Security Description Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Common Shares CUSIP: 461730509 Symbol: IRET 01/02/19 01/15/19 $0.700000 $0.164019 $0.266292 $0.269689 $0.213637 03/15/19 04/01/19 $0.700000 $0.164019 $0.266292 $0.269689 $0.213637 06/17/19 07/01/19 $0.700000 $0.164019 $0.266292 $0.269689 $0.213637 09/16/19 09/30/19 $0.700000 $0.164019 $0.266292 $0.269689 $0.213637 TOTALS $2.800000 $0.656076 $1.065168 $1.078756 $0.854548



Security Description Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Series C

Preferred Shares CUSIP: 461730400 Symbol: IRETPRC 03/15/19 04/01/19 $0.4140625 $0.254537 $0.000000 $0.1595255 $0.126370 06/17/19 07/01/19 $0.4140625 $0.254537 $0.000000 $0.1595255 $0.126370 09/16/19 09/30/19 $0.4140625 $0.254537 $0.000000 $0.1595255 $0.126370

12/16/19 12/31/19 $0.4140625 $0.254537 $0.000000 $0.1595255 $0.126370 TOTALS $1.6562500 $1.018148 $0.000000 $0.6381020 $0.505480

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

SOURCE IRET

Related Links

https://www.iretapartments.com

