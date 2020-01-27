IRET Announces 2019 Dividend Allocations
Jan 27, 2020, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2019 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.
|
Security Description
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
Taxable
|
Return of
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured
|
Common Shares
CUSIP: 461730509
Symbol: IRET
|
01/02/19
|
01/15/19
|
$0.700000
|
$0.164019
|
$0.266292
|
$0.269689
|
$0.213637
|
03/15/19
|
04/01/19
|
$0.700000
|
$0.164019
|
$0.266292
|
$0.269689
|
$0.213637
|
06/17/19
|
07/01/19
|
$0.700000
|
$0.164019
|
$0.266292
|
$0.269689
|
$0.213637
|
09/16/19
|
09/30/19
|
$0.700000
|
$0.164019
|
$0.266292
|
$0.269689
|
$0.213637
|
TOTALS
|
$2.800000
|
$0.656076
|
$1.065168
|
$1.078756
|
$0.854548
|
Security Description
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
Taxable
|
Return of
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured
|
Series C
CUSIP: 461730400
Symbol: IRETPRC
|
03/15/19
|
04/01/19
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.254537
|
$0.000000
|
$0.1595255
|
$0.126370
|
06/17/19
|
07/01/19
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.254537
|
$0.000000
|
$0.1595255
|
$0.126370
|
09/16/19
|
09/30/19
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.254537
|
$0.000000
|
$0.1595255
|
$0.126370
|
12/16/19
|
12/31/19
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.254537
|
$0.000000
|
$0.1595255
|
$0.126370
|
TOTALS
|
$1.6562500
|
$1.018148
|
$0.000000
|
$0.6381020
|
$0.505480
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.
Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
