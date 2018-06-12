IRET Announces Dates for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINOT, N.D., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE:  IRET) announced today that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2018 financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.  Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

http://ir.iretapartments.com

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Conference Call Replay
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through July 12, 2018.

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658

Conference Number

10120792

A replay of the webcast will be archived for one year in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com.

About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.  IRET owns interests in 90 communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes.  IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).  IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information
Matthew Volpano
Senior Vice President – Capital Markets
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

 

