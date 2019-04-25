IRET Announces Dates of 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast http://ir.iretapartments.com USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through May 23, 2019.

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658 Conference Number 10130035

A replay of the webcast will be archived for one year on the Investors section of IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 88 communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

