IRET Announces Dates of 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Oct 16, 2019, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
|
Webcast
|
USA Toll-Free Number
|
1-877-509-9785
|
International Toll-Free Number
|
1-412-902-4132
|
Canada Toll-Free Number
|
1-855-669-9657
Conference Call Replay
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through November 21, 2019.
|
USA Toll-Free Number
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll-Free Number
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll-Free Number
|
1-855-669-9658
|
Conference Number
|
10135927
A replay of the webcast will be archived for one year on the Investors section of IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.
Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
