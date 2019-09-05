IRET Announces Distributions for the 3rd Quarter of Calendar Year 2019

MINOT, N.D., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend in 1971.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

SOURCE IRET

