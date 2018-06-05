IRET Announces Distributions for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC), payable on July 2, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 90 communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Matthew Volpano

Senior Vice President – Capital Markets

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

