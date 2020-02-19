IRET Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Provides 2020 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Net income and Funds from Operations ("FFO") per share for the transition period ended December 31, 2019, are detailed below.  Core FFO adjusts FFO for certain non-routine items, and both FFO and Core FFO are reconciled to net income in the tables accompanying this earnings release.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share

2019

2018

2019

2018

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

3.89

$

(0.49)

$

6.00

$

(1.83)

FFO - diluted

0.90

0.92

4.05

3.29

Core FFO - diluted

0.96

0.92

3.72

3.41


Year-Over-Year
Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD

Comparison

Same-Store Results

4Q19 vs 4Q18

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

CY19 vs. CY18

Revenues

2.8

%

0.4

%

3.7

%

Expenses

6.4

%

1.6

%

3.8

%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

0.2

%

(0.4)

%

3.6

%


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.0

%

93.3

%

94.2

%

94.3

%

93.6

%

Net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Grew earnings per share to $6.00 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.83 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Increased FFO year-over-year from $3.29 per diluted share to $4.05 per diluted share and increased Core FFO from $3.41 per diluted share to $3.72 per diluted share.
  • Increased same-store revenue year-over-year by 3.7% driven by 3.0% growth in rental revenue and 0.7% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 3.8% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes and insurance. The combination of 3.7% same-store revenue growth and expense control initiatives that limited same-store controllable expenses growth to approximately 1.8% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 3.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Acquired three new apartment communities in the key growth markets of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Denver, Colorado, consisting of 696 homes, for an aggregate purchase price of $169.3 million.
  • Exited slower-growth, less efficient markets in Topeka, Kansas, Sioux City, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and sold five apartment communities in Bismarck, North Dakota, consisting of a total of 21 apartment communities, two commercial properties, and three parcels of land for an aggregate sale price of $203.1 million.
  • Originated a $29.9 million construction loan and a $15.3 million mezzanine loan, in December 2019, for the development of a multifamily community located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The loans are secured by mortgages and mature on December 31, 2023. We have an option to purchase the development.
  • Registered an ongoing at-the-market ("ATM") offering and sale of up to $150.0 million in common shares under our 2019 ATM program, from which we issued 308,444 common shares at an average price of $72.29 per share, net of commissions. Total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, were approximately $22.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Repurchased and retired approximately 465,000 common shares and Units for an aggregate cost of $26.2 million, including commissions, at an average price per share of $56.24, in the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Entered into a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes. Proceeds from this private placement facility were used to repay outstanding amounts on IRET's credit facility and retire mortgage debt. Following the funding of the Series B Notes, our average debt maturity duration increased to 6.0 years from 4.6 years while our weighted average interest rate of debt decreased from 4.3% at December 31, 2018 to 4.0% at December 31, 2019. The Company's debt has decreased from 69% secured at December 31, 2018 to 51% secured at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, we had $226.5 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $199.9 million available on our line of credit.

2020 Financial Overview

We are providing the following guidance for our 2020 calendar year performance.

2020 Calendar Year Financial Outlook



Range for 2020

2019 Actual

Low

High

Earnings Per Share - diluted

$

6.00

$

(1.35)

$

(1.07)

FFO per Share - diluted

$

4.05

$

3.52

$

3.80

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$

3.72

$

3.52

$

3.80

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $825 per home to $900 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $10.0 million to $15.0 million
  • Investments of $66.0 million to $72.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2020 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Information below.

Quarterly Distributions

On December 5, 2019, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit (NYSE: IRET), payable on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders and unitholders of record on January 2, 2020. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971. It represents an annualized rate of $2.80 per share/unit.

On December 5, 2019, our Board of Trustees also declared a dividend of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-PC), payable on December 31, 2019, to holders of record on December 16, 2019.  Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information, which accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2019, IRET owned interests in 69 apartment communities consisting of 11,953 homes.  IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET-PC, respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of those words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control and could differ materially from our actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)



Three Months Ended

Two Months Ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

High Closing Price

$

78.91

$

74.67

$

61.28

$

61.50

$

54.70

Low Closing Price

$

71.74

$

59.22

$

57.19

$

49.92

$

47.00

Average Closing Price

$

74.67

$

66.83

$

59.54

$

58.11

$

52.45

Closing Price at end of quarter

$

72.50

$

74.67

$

58.67

$

59.91

$

49.07

Common Share Distributions—annualized

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

Closing Dividend Yield - annualized

3.9

%

3.8

%

4.8

%

4.7

%

5.7

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

12,099

11,625

11,656

11,768

11,942

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,058

1,223

1,224

1,365

1,368

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$

953,883

$

959,360

$

755,670

$

786,798

$

653,122

IRET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

REVENUE

$

45,777

$

47,436

$

46,934

$

45,608

$

45,730


$

185,755

$

180,368

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,018

14,485

13,942

14,804

13,292


57,249

55,910

Real estate taxes

4,835

5,425

5,574

5,232

5,098


21,066

20,171

Property management expenses

1,634

1,553

1,445

1,554

1,447


6,186

5,537

Casualty loss

205

178

92

641

540


1,116

815

Depreciation/amortization

18,972

18,751

18,437

18,111

18,812


74,271

77,624

Impairment of real estate investments









1,221




19,030

General and administrative expenses

3,647

3,448

3,549

3,806

3,769


14,450

14,883

TOTAL EXPENSES

$

43,311

$

43,840

$

43,039

$

44,148

$

44,179


$

174,338

$

193,970

Operating income (loss)

2,466

3,596

3,895

1,460

1,551


11,417

(13,602)

Interest expense

(7,357)

(7,694)

(7,590)

(7,896)

(7,682)


(30,537)

(32,733)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(864)

(1,087)

(407)

(2)

(5)


(2,360)

(678)

Interest and other income

702

498

468

424

483


2,092

2,027

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(5,053)

(4,687)

(3,634)

(6,014)

(5,653)


(19,388)

(44,986)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

57,850

39,105

615

54

612


97,624

12,011

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement



300

6,286






6,586


Income (loss) from continuing operations

52,797

34,718

3,267

(5,960)

(5,041)


84,822

(32,975)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations














14,690

Net income (loss)

$

52,797

$

34,718

$

3,267

$

(5,960)

$

(5,041)


$

84,822

$

(18,285)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(57)




(537)


Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(4,202)

(3,145)

(148)

743

665


(6,752)

2,553

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

223

183

154

576

270


1,136

709

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

48,658

31,596

3,113

(4,698)

(4,106)


78,669

(15,023)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,705)

(1,705)

(1,706)

(1,705)

(1,705)


(6,821)

(6,821)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

46,953

$

29,891

$

1,407

$

(6,403)

$

(5,811)


$

71,848

$

(21,844)
















Per Share Data - Basic














Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic

$

3.95

$

2.57

$

0.11

$

(0.54)

$

(0.49)


$

6.06

$

(2.93)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic














1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

3.95

$

2.57

$

0.11

$

(0.54)

$

(0.49)


$

6.06

$

(1.83)

Per Share Data - Diluted














Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted

$

3.89

$

2.54

$

0.11

$

(0.54)

$

(0.49)


$

6.00

$

(2.93)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – diluted














$

1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

3.89

$

2.54

$

0.11

$

(0.54)

$

(0.49)


$

6.00

$

(1.83)

IRET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$

1,643,078

$

1,720,352

$

1,663,539

$

1,673,158

$

1,627,636

Less accumulated depreciation

(349,122)

(370,492)

(380,321)

(371,672)

(353,871)


1,293,956

1,349,860

1,283,218

1,301,486

1,273,765

Unimproved land

1,376

1,376

1,746

2,252

5,301

Mortgage loans receivable

16,140

10,140

10,140

10,260

10,410

Total real estate investments

1,311,472

1,361,376

1,295,104

1,313,998

1,289,476

Cash and cash equivalents

26,579

8,500

17,406

23,329

13,792

Restricted cash

19,538

3,339

4,672

4,819

5,464

Other assets

34,829

30,589

30,626

29,166

27,265

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,392,418

$

1,403,804

$

1,347,808

$

1,371,312

$

1,335,997











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

47,155

$

40,546

$

44,766

$

40,697

$

40,892

Revolving line of credit

50,079

103,143

177,939

118,677

57,500

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,058

269,006

144,082

144,036

143,991

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

329,664

360,886

370,461

430,950

444,197

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

695,956

$

773,581

$

737,248

$

734,360

$

686,580











REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES

$



$



$



$



$

5,968

SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

16,560

16,560

16,560

16,560


EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

99,456

99,456

99,456

99,456

99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

917,400

886,598

888,541

895,381

899,234

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(390,196)

(428,680)

(450,433)

(443,661)

(429,048)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,607)

(9,793)

(7,598)

(3,139)

(856)

Total shareholders' equity

$

619,053

$

547,581

$

529,966

$

548,037

$

568,786

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

55,284

60,169

57,902

66,060

67,916

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

5,565

5,913

6,132

6,295

6,747

Total equity

$

679,902

$

613,663

$

594,000

$

620,392

$

643,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND EQUITY

$

1,392,418

$

1,403,804

$

1,347,808

$

1,371,312

$

1,335,997

IRET
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.

We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis.  Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes.  We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses.  NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

















Operating income (loss)

$

2,466

$

1,551

$

915

59.0

%

$

11,417

$

(13,602)

$

25,019

(183.9)

%

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

1,634

1,447

187

12.9

%

6,186

5,537

649

11.7

%

Casualty loss

205

540

(335)

(62.0)

%

1,116

815

301

36.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

18,972

18,812

160

0.9

%

74,271

77,624

(3,353)

(4.3)

%

Impairment



1,221

(1,221)

(100.0)

%



19,030

(19,030)

(100.0)

%

General and administrative expenses

3,647

3,769

(122)

(3.2)

%

14,450

14,883

(433)

(2.9)

%

Net operating income

$

26,924

$

27,340

$

(416)

(1.5)

%

$

107,440

$

104,287

$

3,153

3.0

%

















Revenue















Same-store

$

34,303

$

33,374

$

929

2.8

%

$

135,939

$

131,149

$

4,790

3.7

%

Non-same-store

8,089

4,608

3,481

75.5

%

25,495

15,646

9,849

62.9

%

Other properties and dispositions

3,385

7,748

(4,363)

(56.3)

%

24,321

33,573

(9,252)

(27.6)

%

Total

45,777

45,730

47

0.1

%

185,755

180,368

5,387

3.0

%

















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

14,715

13,832

883

6.4

%

58,155

56,047

2,108

3.8

%

Non-same-store

2,704

1,404

1,300

92.6

%

9,031

5,518

3,513

63.7

%

Other properties and dispositions

1,434

3,154

(1,720)

(54.5)

%

11,129

14,516

(3,387)

(23.3)

%

Total

18,853

18,390

463

2.5

%

78,315

76,081

2,234

2.9

%

















Net operating income















Same-store

19,588

19,542

46

0.2

%

77,784

75,102

2,682

3.6

%

Non-same-store

5,385

3,204

2,181

68.1

%

16,464

10,128

6,336

62.6

%

Other properties and dispositions

1,951

4,594

(2,643)

(57.5)

%

13,192

19,057

(5,865)

(30.8)

%

Total

$

26,924

$

27,340

$

(416)

(1.5)

%

$

107,440

$

104,287

$

3,153

3.0

%

Same-Store Expense Comparison

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















Compensation

$

3,921

$

3,731

$

190

5.1

%

$

15,267

$

15,555

$

(288)

(1.9)

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,904

2,429

475

19.6

%

11,137

10,452

685

6.6

%

Utilities

2,411

2,364

47

2.0

%

9,923

9,756

167

1.7

%

Administrative and marketing

771

743

28

3.8

%

3,024

2,891

133

4.6

%

Total

$

10,007

$

9,267

$

740

8.0

%

$

39,351

$

38,654

$

697

1.8

%

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$

3,639

$

3,766

$

(127)

(3.4)

%

$

15,116

$

14,853

$

263

1.8

%

Insurance

1,069

799

270

33.8

%

3,688

2,540

1,148

45.2

%

Total

4,708

4,565

143

3.1

%

18,804

17,393

1,411

8.1

%

















Total

$

14,715

$

13,832

$

883

6.4

%

$

58,155

$

56,047

$

2,108

3.8

%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations, Core Funds From Operations, and Adjusted Funds From Operations

We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Due to the limitations of the FFO definition adopted by Nareit, we have made certain interpretations in applying the definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets, thereby providing an additional perspective on our operating results. We believe that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/19

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

46,953

$

29,891

$

1,407

$

(6,403)

$

(5,811)


$

71,848

$

(21,844)

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

4,202

3,145

148

(743)

(665)


6,752

(2,553)

Depreciation and amortization

18,972

18,751

18,437

18,111

18,812


74,271

77,624

Less depreciation - non real estate

(88)

(71)

(79)

(85)

(76)


(322)

(305)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(454)

(452)

(474)

(678)

(680)


(2,059)

(2,795)

Impairment of real estate









1,221




19,030

Gain on sale of real estate

(57,850)

(39,105)

(615)

(54)

(612)


(97,624)

(25,245)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

11,735

$

12,159

$

18,824

$

10,148

$

12,189


$

52,866

$

43,912
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Casualty loss write off









43




43

Loss on extinguishment of debt

864

1,087

407

2

5


2,360

678

Gain on litigation settlement



(300)

(6,286)






(6,586)


Severance and transitions costs














811

Other miscellaneous items

(113)










(113)


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,486

$

12,946

$

12,945

$

10,150

$

12,237


$

48,527

$

45,444
















FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

11,735

$

12,159

$

18,824

$

10,148

$

12,189


$

52,866

$

43,912

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

57




537


FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

11,895

$

12,319

$

18,984

$

10,205

$

12,189


$

53,403

$

43,912
















Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,486

$

12,946

$

12,945

$

10,150

$

12,237


$

48,527

$

45,444

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

57




537


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

12,646

$

13,106

$

13,105

$

10,207

$

12,237


$

49,064

$

45,444
















Per  Share Data














Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$

3.89

$

2.54

$

0.12

$

(0.54)

$

(0.49)


$

6.00

$

(1.83)

FFO per share and unit - diluted

$

0.90

$

0.93

$

1.45

$

0.77

$

0.92


$

4.05

$

3.29

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$

0.96

$

0.99

$

1.00

$

0.77

$

0.92


$

3.72

$

3.41
















Weighted average shares and units - diluted

13,188

13,087

13,197

13,230

13,317


13,182

13,344

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses.

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$

48,658

$

31,596

$

3,113

$

(4,698)

$

(4,106)


$

78,669

$

(15,023)

Adjustments:














Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

57




537


Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

4,202

3,145

148

(743)

(665)


6,752

(2,553)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,020

34,901

3,421

(5,384)

(4,771)


85,958

(17,576)

Adjustments:














Interest expense

7,112

7,448

7,343

7,558

7,336


29,461

31,193

Loss on extinguishment of debt

864

1,087

407

2

4


2,360

677

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,518

18,299

17,963

17,433

18,133


72,213

74,832

Impairment of real estate investments









1,221




19,030

Interest income

(415)

(402)

(402)

(407)

(465)


(1,626)

(1,933)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(57,850)

(39,105)

(615)

(54)

(611)


(97,624)

(25,244)

Gain on litigation settlement



(300)

(6,286)






(6,586)


Other miscellaneous items

(113)










(113)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

21,136

$

21,928

$

21,831

$

19,148

$

20,847


$

84,043

$

80,979

IRET

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured
Fixed
Debt

Unsecured
Fixed
Debt(1)

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total
Debt

% of
Total Debt

Weighted
Average
Interest Rate(2)

2020

$

9,533

$



$

79

$

9,612

1.5

%

4.84

%

2021

36,097





36,097

5.5

%

5.36

%

2022

34,449

50,000



84,449

13.0

%

3.80

%

2023

48,226





48,226

7.4

%

4.02

%

2024



70,000



70,000

10.7

%

3.68

%

Thereafter

203,071

200,000



403,071

61.9

%

3.90

%

Total debt

$

331,376

$

320,000

$

79

$

651,455

100.0

%

3.97

%






(1)

Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Debt Balances Outstanding(1)









Secured fixed rate

$

331,376

$

362,731

$

371,951

$

432,588

$

445,974

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(2)

50,000

50,000

50,000




Secured line of credit(3)





15,000

15,000


Unsecured variable rate line of credit

79

53,143

112,939

103,677

57,500

Unsecured term loans

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000

125,000






Debt total

$

651,455

$

735,874

$

694,890

$

696,265

$

648,474











Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates









Mortgage debt

4.02

%

4.15

%

4.37

%

4.54

%

4.58

%

Lines of credit (rate with swap)

3.52

%

3.73

%

3.91

%

3.89

%

3.72

%

Term loan (rate with swap)

4.19

%

4.14

%

4.14

%

3.99

%

4.01

%

Senior notes

3.78

%

3.78

%












(1)

Includes mortgages on properties held for sale.

(2)

A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

(3)

Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase.

Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years

Year

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total

2020

$



$

79

$



$

9,533

$

9,612

2021

15,078

2,043

18,976



36,097










$

45,709

IRET

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

12,099

11,625

11,656

11,768

11,942

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,058

1,223

1,224

1,365

1,368

Total common shares and Units outstanding

13,157

12,848

12,880

13,133

13,310

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$

72.50

$

74.67

$

58.67

$

59.91

$

49.07

Equity capitalization-common shares and Units

$

953,883

$

959,360

$

755,670

$

786,798

$

653,122

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$

99,456

$

99,456

$

99,456

$

99,456

$

99,456

Total equity capitalization

$

1,053,339

$

1,058,816

$

855,126

$

886,254

$

752,578











Series D Preferred Units

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560













Debt Capitalization









Total debt

651,455

735,874

694,889

696,265

648,474

Total capitalization

$

1,721,354

$

1,811,250

$

1,566,575

$

1,599,079

$

1,401,052











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

37.8%

40.6%

44.4%

43.5%

46.3%






(1)

Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet plus the market value of common shares, operating partnership units, Series C preferred shares, and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.39

x

2.26

x

2.24

x

1.86

x

2.07

x

2.18

x

1.77

x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

1.98

x

1.90

x

1.88

x

1.58

x

1.77

x

1.83

x

1.64

x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(4)

7.19

x

8.29

x

7.76

x

8.79

x

7.61

x

7.23

x

7.84

x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(4)

8.56

x

9.62

x

9.09

x

10.30

x

8.80

x

8.61

x

9.07

x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and units outstanding at record date

13,157

12,848

12,914

13,135

13,276


13,157

13,276

Total common distribution declared

$

9,210

$

8,994

$

9,039

$

9,195

$

9,293


$

36,438

$

37,372

Common distribution per share and unit

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70


$

2.80

$

2.80

Payout ratio (FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(2)

77.8

%

75.3

%

48.3

%

90.9

%

76.1

%

69.1

%

85.1

%

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

72.9

%

70.7

%

70.0

%

90.9

%

76.1

%

75.3

%

82.1

%






(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization.

(2)

Payout ratio (FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(4)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

IRET

SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS

($ in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,796

$

7,788

$

7,542

3.3

%

$

3,428

$

3,026

13.3

%

$

4,360

$

4,516

(3.5)

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,385

6,227

2.5

%

2,571

2,367

8.6

%

3,814

3,860

(1.2)

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

4,329

4,125

4.9

%

1,980

1,906

3.9

%

2,349

2,219

5.9

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,751

3,771

(0.5)

%

1,721

1,535

12.1

%

2,030

2,236

(9.2)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,550

3,473

2.2

%

1,719

1,484

15.8

%

1,831

1,989

(7.9)

%

Bismarck, ND

845

2,755

2,595

6.2

%

982

1,128

(12.9)

%

1,773

1,467

20.9

%

Billings, MT

749

2,182

2,115

3.2

%

816

822

(0.7)

%

1,366

1,293

5.6

%

Minot, ND

712

2,123

2,155

(1.5)

%

921

1,037

(11.2)

%

1,202

1,118

7.5

%

Rapid City, SD

474

1,440

1,371

5.0

%

577

527

9.5

%

863

844

2.3

%

Same-Store Total

10,402

$

34,303

$

33,374

2.8

%

$

14,715

$

13,832

6.4

%

$

19,588

$

19,542

0.2

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)

Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

Growth

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

22.3

%

91.9

%

92.7

%

(0.8)

%

$

1,467

$

1,418

3.5

%

$

1,573

$

1,511

4.1

%

Rochester, MN

19.5

%

94.5

%

95.1

%

(0.6)

%

1,251

1,212

3.2

%

1,316

1,276

3.1

%

Grand Forks, ND

12.0

%

94.8

%

91.8

%

3.0

%

903

913

(1.1)

%

978

964

1.9

%

Omaha, NE

10.4

%

93.5

%

95.8

%

(2.3)

%

897

876

2.4

%

977

958

1.8

%

St. Cloud, MN

9.3

%

94.0

%

95.2

%

(1.2)

%

950

945

0.5

%

1,058

1,021

3.4

%

Bismarck, ND

9.0

%

96.4

%

94.0

%

2.4

%

1,045

1,035

1.0

%

1,127

1,090

3.8

%

Billings, MT

7.0

%

95.4

%

96.5

%

(1.1)

%

935

906

3.2

%

1,017

976

4.3

%

Minot, ND

6.1

%

94.3

%

96.4

%

(2.1)

%

997

1,001

(0.4)

%

1,054

1,046

0.6

%

Rapid City, SD

4.4

%

96.2

%

96.7

%

(0.5)

%

961

933

3.0

%

1,052

996

5.5

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.0

%

94.3

%

(0.3)

%

$

1,085

$

1,064

2.0

%

$

1,169

$

1,134

3.1

%






(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent.

(2)

Weighted average monthly rental rate is scheduled rental revenue divided by the total number of homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all homes, with occupied homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  The currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant homes.

(3)

Weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment units for the period.

IRET

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

($ in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,796

$

7,788

$

7,773

0.2

%

$

3,428

$

3,360

2.0

%

$

4,360

$

4,413

(1.2)

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,385

6,446

(0.9)

%

2,571

2,386

7.8

%

3,814

4,060

(6.1)

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

4,329

4,287

1.0

%

1,980

1,882

5.2

%

2,349

2,405

(2.3)

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,751

3,738

0.3

%

1,721

1,740

(1.1)

%

2,030

1,998

1.6

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,550

3,517

0.9

%

1,719

1,557

10.4

%

1,831

1,960

(6.6)

%

Bismarck, ND

845

2,755

2,707

1.8

%

982

1,069

(8.1)

%

1,773

1,638

8.2

%

Billings, MT

749

2,182

2,144

1.8

%

816

882

(7.5)

%

1,366

1,262

8.2

%

Minot, ND

712

2,123

2,117

0.3

%

921

1,035

(11.0)

%

1,202

1,082

11.1

%

Rapid City, SD

474

1,440

1,424

1.1

%

577

574

0.5

%

863

850

1.5

%

Same-Store Total

10,402

$

34,303

$

34,153

0.4

%

$

14,715

$

14,485

1.6

%

$

19,588

$

19,668

(0.4)

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

Growth

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

22.3

%

91.9

%

90.8

%

1.1

%

$

1,467

$

1,478

(0.7)

%

$

1,573

$

1,590

(0.9)

%

Rochester, MN

19.5

%

94.5

%

94.6

%

(0.1)

%

1,251

1,257

(0.5)

%

1,316

1,327

(0.8)

%

Grand Forks, ND

12.0

%

94.8

%

94.1

%

0.7

%

903

908

(0.6)

%

978

977

0.3

%

Omaha, NE

10.4

%

93.5

%

93.0

%

0.5

%

897

900

(0.3)

%

977

977

(0.2)

%

St. Cloud, MN

9.3

%

94.0

%

93.8

%

0.2

%

950

959

(0.9)

%

1,058

1,050

0.7

%

Bismarck, ND

9.0

%

96.4

%

93.8

%

2.6

%

1,045

1,055

(0.9)

%

1,127

1,138

(0.8)

%

Billings, MT

7.0

%

95.4

%

95.0

%

0.4

%

935

941

(0.6)

%

1,017

1,004

1.4

%

Minot, ND

6.1

%

94.3

%

93.9

%

0.4

%

997

999

(0.2)

%

1,054

1,055

(0.1)

%

Rapid City, SD

4.4

%

96.2

%

96.1

%

0.1

%

961

963

(0.2)

%

1,052

1,042

1.0

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.0

%

93.4

%

0.6

%

$

1,085

$

1,092

(0.6)

%

$

1,169

$

1,172

(0.2)

%

IRET

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

($ in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,796

$

31,086

$

29,428

5.6

%

$

13,108

$

12,010

9.1

%

$

17,978

$

17,418

3.2

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

25,345

24,382

3.9

%

9,861

9,686

1.8

%

15,484

14,696

5.4

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

16,975

16,691

1.7

%

7,937

7,749

2.4

%

9,038

8,942

1.1

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

14,949

14,799

1.0

%

6,870

6,452

6.5

%

8,079

8,347

(3.2)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

14,127

13,563

4.2

%

6,609

6,320

4.6

%

7,518

7,243

3.8

%

Bismarck, ND

845

10,797

10,418

3.6

%

4,214

4,301

(2.0)

%

6,583

6,117

7.6

%

Billings, MT

749

8,555

8,125

5.3

%

3,273

3,063

6.9

%

5,282

5,062

4.3

%

Minot, ND

712

8,503

8,367

1.6

%

3,999

4,215

(5.1)

%

4,504

4,152

8.5

%

Rapid City, SD

474

5,602

5,376

4.2

%

2,284

2,251

1.5

%

3,318

3,125

6.2

%

Same-Store Total

10,402

$

135,939

$

131,149

3.7

%

$

58,155

$

56,047

3.8

%

$

77,784

$

75,102

3.6

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

CY19

CY18

Growth

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

23.1

%

92.7

%

91.8

%

0.9

%

$

1,448

$

1,401

3.4

%

$

1,556

$

1,488

4.7

%

Rochester, MN

19.9

%

95.2

%

93.9

%

1.3

%

1,237

1,217

1.6

%

1,296

1,265

2.7

%

Grand Forks, ND

11.6

%

94.1

%

93.0

%

1.1

%

906

915

(1.0)

%

967

962

0.6

%

Omaha, NE

10.4

%

93.8

%

95.0

%

(1.2)

%

889

870

2.2

%

970

947

2.2

%

St. Cloud, MN

9.7

%

94.7

%

94.5

%

0.2

%

950

929

2.3

%

1,044

1,005

4.0

%

Bismarck, ND

8.5

%

95.2

%

93.9

%

1.3

%

1,043

1,044

(0.1)

%

1,118

1,094

2.3

%

Billings, MT

6.8

%

95.6

%

93.2

%

2.4

%

926

911

1.6

%

996

970

2.9

%

Minot, ND

5.8

%

94.8

%

94.9

%

(0.1)

%

997

1,002

(0.5)

%

1,050

1,032

1.7

%

Rapid City, SD

4.2

%

96.1

%

95.6

%

0.5

%

950

922

3.0

%

1,025

988

3.7

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.3

%

93.6

%

0.7

%

$

1,078

$

1,061

1.6

%

$

1,155

$

1,123

3.0

%

IRET

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)



Three Months Ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Number of Units









Same-Store

10,402

11,785