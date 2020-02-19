IRET Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Provides 2020 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income and Funds from Operations ("FFO") per share for the transition period ended December 31, 2019, are detailed below. Core FFO adjusts FFO for certain non-routine items, and both FFO and Core FFO are reconciled to net income in the tables accompanying this earnings release.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2019

2018

2019

2018 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 3.89



$ (0.49)



$ 6.00



$ (1.83)

FFO - diluted

0.90



0.92



4.05



3.29

Core FFO - diluted

0.96



0.92



3.72



3.41







Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

4Q19 vs 4Q18

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

CY19 vs. CY18 Revenues

2.8 %

0.4 %

3.7 % Expenses

6.4 %

1.6 %

3.8 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")

0.2 %

(0.4) %

3.6 %





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.0 %

93.3 %

94.2 %

94.3 %

93.6 %

Net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Grew earnings per share to $6.00 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 , compared to a net loss of $1.83 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

per diluted share for the year ended , compared to a net loss of per diluted share for the year ended . Increased FFO year-over-year from $3.29 per diluted share to $4.05 per diluted share and increased Core FFO from $3.41 per diluted share to $3.72 per diluted share.

per diluted share to per diluted share and increased Core FFO from per diluted share to per diluted share. Increased same-store revenue year-over-year by 3.7% driven by 3.0% growth in rental revenue and 0.7% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 3.8% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes and insurance. The combination of 3.7% same-store revenue growth and expense control initiatives that limited same-store controllable expenses growth to approximately 1.8% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 3.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019 .

. Acquired three new apartment communities in the key growth markets of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Denver, Colorado , consisting of 696 homes, for an aggregate purchase price of $169.3 million .

and , consisting of 696 homes, for an aggregate purchase price of . Exited slower-growth, less efficient markets in Topeka, Kansas , Sioux City, Iowa , and Sioux Falls, South Dakota , and sold five apartment communities in Bismarck, North Dakota , consisting of a total of 21 apartment communities, two commercial properties, and three parcels of land for an aggregate sale price of $203.1 million .

, , and , and sold five apartment communities in , consisting of a total of 21 apartment communities, two commercial properties, and three parcels of land for an aggregate sale price of . Originated a $29.9 million construction loan and a $15.3 million mezzanine loan, in December 2019 , for the development of a multifamily community located in Minneapolis, Minnesota . The loans are secured by mortgages and mature on December 31, 2023 . We have an option to purchase the development.

construction loan and a mezzanine loan, in , for the development of a multifamily community located in . The loans are secured by mortgages and mature on . We have an option to purchase the development. Registered an ongoing at-the-market ("ATM") offering and sale of up to $150.0 million in common shares under our 2019 ATM program, from which we issued 308,444 common shares at an average price of $72.29 per share, net of commissions. Total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, were approximately $22.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 .

in common shares under our 2019 ATM program, from which we issued 308,444 common shares at an average price of per share, net of commissions. Total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, were approximately in the year ended . Repurchased and retired approximately 465,000 common shares and Units for an aggregate cost of $26.2 million , including commissions, at an average price per share of $56.24 , in the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, including commissions, at an average price per share of , in the year ended . Entered into a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes. Proceeds from this private placement facility were used to repay outstanding amounts on IRET's credit facility and retire mortgage debt. Following the funding of the Series B Notes, our average debt maturity duration increased to 6.0 years from 4.6 years while our weighted average interest rate of debt decreased from 4.3% at December 31, 2018 to 4.0% at December 31, 2019 . The Company's debt has decreased from 69% secured at December 31, 2018 to 51% secured at December 31, 2019 .

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, we had $226.5 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $199.9 million available on our line of credit.

2020 Financial Overview

We are providing the following guidance for our 2020 calendar year performance.

2020 Calendar Year Financial Outlook





Range for 2020

2019 Actual

Low

High Earnings Per Share - diluted $ 6.00



$ (1.35)



$ (1.07)

FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.05



$ 3.52



$ 3.80

Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 3.72



$ 3.52



$ 3.80



Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $825 per home to $900 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $10.0 million to $15.0 million

to Investments of $66.0 million to $72.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2020 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Information below.

Quarterly Distributions

On December 5, 2019, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit (NYSE: IRET), payable on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders and unitholders of record on January 2, 2020. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971. It represents an annualized rate of $2.80 per share/unit.

On December 5, 2019, our Board of Trustees also declared a dividend of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-PC), payable on December 31, 2019, to holders of record on December 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information, which accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2019, IRET owned interests in 69 apartment communities consisting of 11,953 homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET-PC, respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of those words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control and could differ materially from our actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)





Three Months Ended

Two Months Ended



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 High Closing Price

$ 78.91



$ 74.67



$ 61.28



$ 61.50



$ 54.70

Low Closing Price

$ 71.74



$ 59.22



$ 57.19



$ 49.92



$ 47.00

Average Closing Price

$ 74.67



$ 66.83



$ 59.54



$ 58.11



$ 52.45

Closing Price at end of quarter

$ 72.50



$ 74.67



$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07

Common Share Distributions—annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing Dividend Yield - annualized

3.9 %

3.8 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

5.7 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

12,099



11,625



11,656



11,768



11,942

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,058



1,223



1,224



1,365



1,368

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 953,883



$ 959,360



$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018



12/31/2019

12/31/2018 REVENUE

$ 45,777



$ 47,436



$ 46,934



$ 45,608



$ 45,730





$ 185,755



$ 180,368

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,018



14,485



13,942



14,804



13,292





57,249



55,910

Real estate taxes

4,835



5,425



5,574



5,232



5,098





21,066



20,171

Property management expenses

1,634



1,553



1,445



1,554



1,447





6,186



5,537

Casualty loss

205



178



92



641



540





1,116



815

Depreciation/amortization

18,972



18,751



18,437



18,111



18,812





74,271



77,624

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



—



—



1,221





—



19,030

General and administrative expenses

3,647



3,448



3,549



3,806



3,769





14,450



14,883

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,311



$ 43,840



$ 43,039



$ 44,148



$ 44,179





$ 174,338



$ 193,970

Operating income (loss)

2,466



3,596



3,895



1,460



1,551





11,417



(13,602)

Interest expense

(7,357)



(7,694)



(7,590)



(7,896)



(7,682)





(30,537)



(32,733)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(864)



(1,087)



(407)



(2)



(5)





(2,360)



(678)

Interest and other income

702



498



468



424



483





2,092



2,027

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(5,053)



(4,687)



(3,634)



(6,014)



(5,653)





(19,388)



(44,986)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

57,850



39,105



615



54



612





97,624



12,011

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

—



300



6,286



—



—





6,586



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations

52,797



34,718



3,267



(5,960)



(5,041)





84,822



(32,975)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



—





—



14,690

Net income (loss)

$ 52,797



$ 34,718



$ 3,267



$ (5,960)



$ (5,041)





$ 84,822



$ (18,285)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(57)



—





(537)



—

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(4,202)



(3,145)



(148)



743



665





(6,752)



2,553

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

223



183



154



576



270





1,136



709

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

48,658



31,596



3,113



(4,698)



(4,106)





78,669



(15,023)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,706)



(1,705)



(1,705)





(6,821)



(6,821)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 46,953



$ 29,891



$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)





$ 71,848



$ (21,844)

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic

$ 3.95



$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)





$ 6.06



$ (2.93)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic

—



—



—



—



—





—



1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 3.95



$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)





$ 6.06



$ (1.83)

Per Share Data - Diluted





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted

$ 3.89



$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)





$ 6.00



$ (2.93)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – diluted

—



—



—



—



—





—



$ 1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 3.89



$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)





$ 6.00



$ (1.83)



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,643,078



$ 1,720,352



$ 1,663,539



$ 1,673,158



$ 1,627,636

Less accumulated depreciation

(349,122)



(370,492)



(380,321)



(371,672)



(353,871)





1,293,956



1,349,860



1,283,218



1,301,486



1,273,765

Unimproved land

1,376



1,376



1,746



2,252



5,301

Mortgage loans receivable

16,140



10,140



10,140



10,260



10,410

Total real estate investments

1,311,472



1,361,376



1,295,104



1,313,998



1,289,476

Cash and cash equivalents

26,579



8,500



17,406



23,329



13,792

Restricted cash

19,538



3,339



4,672



4,819



5,464

Other assets

34,829



30,589



30,626



29,166



27,265

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 47,155



$ 40,546



$ 44,766



$ 40,697



$ 40,892

Revolving line of credit

50,079



103,143



177,939



118,677



57,500

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,058



269,006



144,082



144,036



143,991

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

329,664



360,886



370,461



430,950



444,197

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 695,956



$ 773,581



$ 737,248



$ 734,360



$ 686,580























REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 5,968

SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

16,560



16,560



16,560



16,560



—

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

917,400



886,598



888,541



895,381



899,234

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(390,196)



(428,680)



(450,433)



(443,661)



(429,048)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,607)



(9,793)



(7,598)



(3,139)



(856)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 619,053



$ 547,581



$ 529,966



$ 548,037



$ 568,786

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

55,284



60,169



57,902



66,060



67,916

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

5,565



5,913



6,132



6,295



6,747

Total equity

$ 679,902



$ 613,663



$ 594,000



$ 620,392



$ 643,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND EQUITY

$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



IRET

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.

We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

































Operating income (loss) $ 2,466



$ 1,551



$ 915



59.0 %



$ 11,417



$ (13,602)



$ 25,019



(183.9) % Adjustments:































Property management expenses 1,634



1,447



187



12.9 %



6,186



5,537



649



11.7 % Casualty loss 205



540



(335)



(62.0) %



1,116



815



301



36.9 % Depreciation and amortization 18,972



18,812



160



0.9 %



74,271



77,624



(3,353)



(4.3) % Impairment —



1,221



(1,221)



(100.0) %



—



19,030



(19,030)



(100.0) % General and administrative expenses 3,647



3,769



(122)



(3.2) %



14,450



14,883



(433)



(2.9) % Net operating income $ 26,924



$ 27,340



$ (416)



(1.5) %



$ 107,440



$ 104,287



$ 3,153



3.0 %

































Revenue































Same-store $ 34,303



$ 33,374



$ 929



2.8 %



$ 135,939



$ 131,149



$ 4,790



3.7 % Non-same-store 8,089



4,608



3,481



75.5 %



25,495



15,646



9,849



62.9 % Other properties and dispositions 3,385



7,748



(4,363)



(56.3) %



24,321



33,573



(9,252)



(27.6) % Total 45,777



45,730



47



0.1 %



185,755



180,368



5,387



3.0 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes































Same-store 14,715



13,832



883



6.4 %



58,155



56,047



2,108



3.8 % Non-same-store 2,704



1,404



1,300



92.6 %



9,031



5,518



3,513



63.7 % Other properties and dispositions 1,434



3,154



(1,720)



(54.5) %



11,129



14,516



(3,387)



(23.3) % Total 18,853



18,390



463



2.5 %



78,315



76,081



2,234



2.9 %

































Net operating income































Same-store 19,588



19,542



46



0.2 %



77,784



75,102



2,682



3.6 % Non-same-store 5,385



3,204



2,181



68.1 %



16,464



10,128



6,336



62.6 % Other properties and dispositions 1,951



4,594



(2,643)



(57.5) %



13,192



19,057



(5,865)



(30.8) % Total $ 26,924



$ 27,340



$ (416)



(1.5) %



$ 107,440



$ 104,287



$ 3,153



3.0 %

Same-Store Expense Comparison



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































Compensation $ 3,921



$ 3,731



$ 190



5.1 %



$ 15,267



$ 15,555



$ (288)



(1.9) % Repairs and maintenance 2,904



2,429



475



19.6 %



11,137



10,452



685



6.6 % Utilities 2,411



2,364



47



2.0 %



9,923



9,756



167



1.7 % Administrative and marketing 771



743



28



3.8 %



3,024



2,891



133



4.6 % Total $ 10,007



$ 9,267



$ 740



8.0 %



$ 39,351



$ 38,654



$ 697



1.8 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 3,639



$ 3,766



$ (127)



(3.4) %



$ 15,116



$ 14,853



$ 263



1.8 % Insurance 1,069



799



270



33.8 %



3,688



2,540



1,148



45.2 % Total 4,708



4,565



143



3.1 %



18,804



17,393



1,411



8.1 %

































Total $ 14,715



$ 13,832



$ 883



6.4 %



$ 58,155



$ 56,047



$ 2,108



3.8 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations, Core Funds From Operations, and Adjusted Funds From Operations

We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Due to the limitations of the FFO definition adopted by Nareit, we have made certain interpretations in applying the definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets, thereby providing an additional perspective on our operating results. We believe that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/19

12/31/2018



12/31/2019

12/31/2018 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ 46,953



$ 29,891



$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)





$ 71,848



$ (21,844)

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

4,202



3,145



148



(743)



(665)





6,752



(2,553)

Depreciation and amortization

18,972



18,751



18,437



18,111



18,812





74,271



77,624

Less depreciation - non real estate

(88)



(71)



(79)



(85)



(76)





(322)



(305)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(454)



(452)



(474)



(678)



(680)





(2,059)



(2,795)

Impairment of real estate

—



—



—



—



1,221





—



19,030

Gain on sale of real estate

(57,850)



(39,105)



(615)



(54)



(612)





(97,624)



(25,245)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 11,735



$ 12,159



$ 18,824



$ 10,148



$ 12,189





$ 52,866



$ 43,912

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty loss write off

—



—



—



—



43





—



43

Loss on extinguishment of debt

864



1,087



407



2



5





2,360



678

Gain on litigation settlement

—



(300)



(6,286)



—



—





(6,586)



—

Severance and transitions costs

—



—



—



—



—





—



811

Other miscellaneous items

(113)



—



—



—



—





(113)



—

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,486



$ 12,946



$ 12,945



$ 10,150



$ 12,237





$ 48,527



$ 45,444

































FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 11,735



$ 12,159



$ 18,824



$ 10,148



$ 12,189





$ 52,866



$ 43,912

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



57



—





537



—

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 11,895



$ 12,319



$ 18,984



$ 10,205



$ 12,189





$ 53,403



$ 43,912

































Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,486



$ 12,946



$ 12,945



$ 10,150



$ 12,237





$ 48,527



$ 45,444

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



57



—





537



—

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 12,646



$ 13,106



$ 13,105



$ 10,207



$ 12,237





$ 49,064



$ 45,444

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$ 3.89



$ 2.54



$ 0.12



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)





$ 6.00



$ (1.83)

FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.93



$ 1.45



$ 0.77



$ 0.92





$ 4.05



$ 3.29

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 0.96



$ 0.99



$ 1.00



$ 0.77



$ 0.92





$ 3.72



$ 3.41

































Weighted average shares and units - diluted

13,188



13,087



13,197



13,230



13,317





13,182



13,344



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018



12/31/2019

12/31/2018 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$ 48,658



$ 31,596



$ 3,113



$ (4,698)



$ (4,106)





$ 78,669



$ (15,023)

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



57



—





537



—

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

4,202



3,145



148



(743)



(665)





6,752



(2,553)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,020



34,901



3,421



(5,384)



(4,771)





85,958



(17,576)

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,112



7,448



7,343



7,558



7,336





29,461



31,193

Loss on extinguishment of debt

864



1,087



407



2



4





2,360



677

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,518



18,299



17,963



17,433



18,133





72,213



74,832

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



—



—



1,221





—



19,030

Interest income

(415)



(402)



(402)



(407)



(465)





(1,626)



(1,933)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(57,850)



(39,105)



(615)



(54)



(611)





(97,624)



(25,244)

Gain on litigation settlement

—



(300)



(6,286)



—



—





(6,586)



—

Other miscellaneous items

(113)



—



—



—



—





(113)



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,136



$ 21,928



$ 21,831



$ 19,148



$ 20,847





$ 84,043



$ 80,979



IRET DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured

Fixed

Debt

Unsecured

Fixed

Debt(1)

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate(2) 2020

$ 9,533



$ —



$ 79



$ 9,612



1.5 %

4.84 % 2021

36,097



—



—



36,097



5.5 %

5.36 % 2022

34,449



50,000



—



84,449



13.0 %

3.80 % 2023

48,226



—



—



48,226



7.4 %

4.02 % 2024

—



70,000



—



70,000



10.7 %

3.68 % Thereafter

203,071



200,000



—



403,071



61.9 %

3.90 % Total debt

$ 331,376



$ 320,000



$ 79



$ 651,455



100.0 %

3.97 %













(1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.





12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 Debt Balances Outstanding(1)



















Secured fixed rate

$ 331,376



$ 362,731



$ 371,951



$ 432,588



$ 445,974

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(2)

50,000



50,000



50,000



—



—

Secured line of credit(3)

—



—



15,000



15,000



—

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

79



53,143



112,939



103,677



57,500

Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000



125,000



—



—



—

Debt total

$ 651,455



$ 735,874



$ 694,890



$ 696,265



$ 648,474























Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates



















Mortgage debt

4.02 %

4.15 %

4.37 %

4.54 %

4.58 % Lines of credit (rate with swap)

3.52 %

3.73 %

3.91 %

3.89 %

3.72 % Term loan (rate with swap)

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.14 %

3.99 %

4.01 % Senior notes

3.78 %

3.78 %

—



—



—















(1) Includes mortgages on properties held for sale. (2) A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap. (3) Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase.

Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years

Year

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total 2020

$ —



$ 79



$ —



$ 9,533



$ 9,612

2021

15,078



2,043



18,976



—



36,097





















$ 45,709



IRET CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

12,099



11,625



11,656



11,768



11,942

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,058



1,223



1,224



1,365



1,368

Total common shares and Units outstanding

13,157



12,848



12,880



13,133



13,310

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 72.50



$ 74.67



$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07

Equity capitalization-common shares and Units

$ 953,883



$ 959,360



$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,053,339



$ 1,058,816



$ 855,126



$ 886,254



$ 752,578























Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



—























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

651,455



735,874



694,889



696,265



648,474

Total capitalization

$ 1,721,354



$ 1,811,250



$ 1,566,575



$ 1,599,079



$ 1,401,052























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

37.8%



40.6%



44.4%



43.5%



46.3%















(1) Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet plus the market value of common shares, operating partnership units, Series C preferred shares, and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018



12/31/2019

12/31/2018 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.39 x

2.26 x

2.24 x

1.86 x

2.07 x



2.18 x

1.77 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

1.98 x

1.90 x

1.88 x

1.58 x

1.77 x



1.83 x

1.64 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(4)

7.19 x

8.29 x

7.76 x

8.79 x

7.61 x



7.23 x

7.84 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(4)

8.56 x

9.62 x

9.09 x

10.30 x

8.80 x



8.61 x

9.07 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and units outstanding at record date

13,157



12,848



12,914



13,135



13,276





13,157



13,276

Total common distribution declared

$ 9,210



$ 8,994



$ 9,039



$ 9,195



$ 9,293





$ 36,438



$ 37,372

Common distribution per share and unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Payout ratio (FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(2)

77.8 %

75.3 %

48.3 %

90.9 %

76.1 %



69.1 %

85.1 % Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

72.9 %

70.7 %

70.0 %

90.9 %

76.1 %



75.3 %

82.1 %













(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. (2) Payout ratio (FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (4) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

IRET SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS ($ in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 7,788



$ 7,542



3.3 %

$ 3,428



$ 3,026



13.3 %

$ 4,360



$ 4,516



(3.5) % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,385



6,227



2.5 %

2,571



2,367



8.6 %

3,814



3,860



(1.2) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,329



4,125



4.9 %

1,980



1,906



3.9 %

2,349



2,219



5.9 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,751



3,771



(0.5) %

1,721



1,535



12.1 %

2,030



2,236



(9.2) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,550



3,473



2.2 %

1,719



1,484



15.8 %

1,831



1,989



(7.9) % Bismarck, ND

845



2,755



2,595



6.2 %

982



1,128



(12.9) %

1,773



1,467



20.9 % Billings, MT

749



2,182



2,115



3.2 %

816



822



(0.7) %

1,366



1,293



5.6 % Minot, ND

712



2,123



2,155



(1.5) %

921



1,037



(11.2) %

1,202



1,118



7.5 % Rapid City, SD

474



1,440



1,371



5.0 %

577



527



9.5 %

863



844



2.3 % Same-Store Total

10,402



$ 34,303



$ 33,374



2.8 %

$ 14,715



$ 13,832



6.4 %

$ 19,588



$ 19,542



0.2 %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

Growth

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change

CY19Q4

CY18Q4

% Change Minneapolis, MN

22.3 %

91.9 %

92.7 %

(0.8) %

$ 1,467



$ 1,418



3.5 %

$ 1,573



$ 1,511



4.1 % Rochester, MN

19.5 %

94.5 %

95.1 %

(0.6) %

1,251



1,212



3.2 %

1,316



1,276



3.1 % Grand Forks, ND

12.0 %

94.8 %

91.8 %

3.0 %

903



913



(1.1) %

978



964



1.9 % Omaha, NE

10.4 %

93.5 %

95.8 %

(2.3) %

897



876



2.4 %

977



958



1.8 % St. Cloud, MN

9.3 %

94.0 %

95.2 %

(1.2) %

950



945



0.5 %

1,058



1,021



3.4 % Bismarck, ND

9.0 %

96.4 %

94.0 %

2.4 %

1,045



1,035



1.0 %

1,127



1,090



3.8 % Billings, MT

7.0 %

95.4 %

96.5 %

(1.1) %

935



906



3.2 %

1,017



976



4.3 % Minot, ND

6.1 %

94.3 %

96.4 %

(2.1) %

997



1,001



(0.4) %

1,054



1,046



0.6 % Rapid City, SD

4.4 %

96.2 %

96.7 %

(0.5) %

961



933



3.0 %

1,052



996



5.5 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.0 %

94.3 %

(0.3) %

$ 1,085



$ 1,064



2.0 %

$ 1,169



$ 1,134



3.1 %













(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. (2) Weighted average monthly rental rate is scheduled rental revenue divided by the total number of homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all homes, with occupied homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. The currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant homes. (3) Weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment units for the period.

IRET SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS ($ in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 7,788



$ 7,773



0.2 %

$ 3,428



$ 3,360



2.0 %

$ 4,360



$ 4,413



(1.2) % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,385



6,446



(0.9) %

2,571



2,386



7.8 %

3,814



4,060



(6.1) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,329



4,287



1.0 %

1,980



1,882



5.2 %

2,349



2,405



(2.3) % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,751



3,738



0.3 %

1,721



1,740



(1.1) %

2,030



1,998



1.6 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,550



3,517



0.9 %

1,719



1,557



10.4 %

1,831



1,960



(6.6) % Bismarck, ND

845



2,755



2,707



1.8 %

982



1,069



(8.1) %

1,773



1,638



8.2 % Billings, MT

749



2,182



2,144



1.8 %

816



882



(7.5) %

1,366



1,262



8.2 % Minot, ND

712



2,123



2,117



0.3 %

921



1,035



(11.0) %

1,202



1,082



11.1 % Rapid City, SD

474



1,440



1,424



1.1 %

577



574



0.5 %

863



850



1.5 % Same-Store Total

10,402



$ 34,303



$ 34,153



0.4 %

$ 14,715



$ 14,485



1.6 %

$ 19,588



$ 19,668



(0.4) %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

Growth

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change

CY19Q4

CY19Q3

% Change Minneapolis, MN

22.3 %

91.9 %

90.8 %

1.1 %

$ 1,467



$ 1,478



(0.7) %

$ 1,573



$ 1,590



(0.9) % Rochester, MN

19.5 %

94.5 %

94.6 %

(0.1) %

1,251



1,257



(0.5) %

1,316



1,327



(0.8) % Grand Forks, ND

12.0 %

94.8 %

94.1 %

0.7 %

903



908



(0.6) %

978



977



0.3 % Omaha, NE

10.4 %

93.5 %

93.0 %

0.5 %

897



900



(0.3) %

977



977



(0.2) % St. Cloud, MN

9.3 %

94.0 %

93.8 %

0.2 %

950



959



(0.9) %

1,058



1,050



0.7 % Bismarck, ND

9.0 %

96.4 %

93.8 %

2.6 %

1,045



1,055



(0.9) %

1,127



1,138



(0.8) % Billings, MT

7.0 %

95.4 %

95.0 %

0.4 %

935



941



(0.6) %

1,017



1,004



1.4 % Minot, ND

6.1 %

94.3 %

93.9 %

0.4 %

997



999



(0.2) %

1,054



1,055



(0.1) % Rapid City, SD

4.4 %

96.2 %

96.1 %

0.1 %

961



963



(0.2) %

1,052



1,042



1.0 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.0 %

93.4 %

0.6 %

$ 1,085



$ 1,092



(0.6) %

$ 1,169



$ 1,172



(0.2) %

IRET SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS ($ in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 31,086



$ 29,428



5.6 %

$ 13,108



$ 12,010



9.1 %

$ 17,978



$ 17,418



3.2 % Rochester, MN

1,711



25,345



24,382



3.9 %

9,861



9,686



1.8 %

15,484



14,696



5.4 % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



16,975



16,691



1.7 %

7,937



7,749



2.4 %

9,038



8,942



1.1 % Omaha, NE

1,370



14,949



14,799



1.0 %

6,870



6,452



6.5 %

8,079



8,347



(3.2) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



14,127



13,563



4.2 %

6,609



6,320



4.6 %

7,518



7,243



3.8 % Bismarck, ND

845



10,797



10,418



3.6 %

4,214



4,301



(2.0) %

6,583



6,117



7.6 % Billings, MT

749



8,555



8,125



5.3 %

3,273



3,063



6.9 %

5,282



5,062



4.3 % Minot, ND

712



8,503



8,367



1.6 %

3,999



4,215



(5.1) %

4,504



4,152



8.5 % Rapid City, SD

474



5,602



5,376



4.2 %

2,284



2,251



1.5 %

3,318



3,125



6.2 % Same-Store Total

10,402



$ 135,939



$ 131,149



3.7 %

$ 58,155



$ 56,047



3.8 %

$ 77,784



$ 75,102



3.6 %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions

CY19

CY18

Growth

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.1 %

92.7 %

91.8 %

0.9 %

$ 1,448



$ 1,401



3.4 %

$ 1,556



$ 1,488



4.7 % Rochester, MN

19.9 %

95.2 %

93.9 %

1.3 %

1,237



1,217



1.6 %

1,296



1,265



2.7 % Grand Forks, ND

11.6 %

94.1 %

93.0 %

1.1 %

906



915



(1.0) %

967



962



0.6 % Omaha, NE

10.4 %

93.8 %

95.0 %

(1.2) %

889



870



2.2 %

970



947



2.2 % St. Cloud, MN

9.7 %

94.7 %

94.5 %

0.2 %

950



929



2.3 %

1,044



1,005



4.0 % Bismarck, ND

8.5 %

95.2 %

93.9 %

1.3 %

1,043



1,044



(0.1) %

1,118



1,094



2.3 % Billings, MT

6.8 %

95.6 %

93.2 %

2.4 %

926



911



1.6 %

996



970



2.9 % Minot, ND

5.8 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

(0.1) %

997



1,002



(0.5) %

1,050



1,032



1.7 % Rapid City, SD

4.2 %

96.1 %

95.6 %

0.5 %

950



922



3.0 %

1,025



988



3.7 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

93.6 %

0.7 %

$ 1,078



$ 1,061



1.6 %

$ 1,155



$ 1,123



3.0 %