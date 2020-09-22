IRET Announces Growth in Denver Market

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today it has acquired Parkhouse Apartment Homes in Thornton, Colorado, for an aggregate purchase price of $144,750,000. Parkhouse, constructed in 2016, consists of 465 homes on 24.2 acres of land. Located in north metro Denver, Parkhouse provides convenient access to major employment centers and robust retail offerings.

This announcement comes on the heels of IRET's sale of four assets in Grand Forks, ND consisting of 690 homes for an aggregate sale price of $42.5 million. "We are excited to continue our growth in Denver and advance improvements in the quality of our portfolio. This acquisition balances our existing Denver portfolio to 50/50 downtown and suburban and allows us to achieve critical mass in this key growth market," said Mark Decker, Jr., IRET's CEO. "The Grand Forks portfolio sale allowed us to take advantage of strong demand for multifamily product in our secondary markets and redeploy the proceeds into a best-in-class community resulting in higher quality cash flow and better potential for growth."

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. Currently we own 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling investor relations at 701-837-7104.

