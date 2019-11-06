IRET Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance
Nov 06, 2019, 16:30 ET
MINOT, N.D., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019; same-store revenues, expenses, and net operating income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and same-store weighted-average occupancy for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Per Share
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss) - diluted
$
2.54
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
FFO - diluted
$
0.93
$
0.82
$
3.15
$
2.38
Core FFO - diluted
$
0.99
$
0.86
$
2.76
$
2.49
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
YTD
Same-Store Results
3Q19 vs. 3Q18
3Q19 vs. 2Q19
CY19 vs. CY18
Revenues
4.0
%
0.6
%
3.7
%
Expenses
2.2
%
2.5
%
2.8
%
NOI
5.3
%
(0.8)
%
4.4
%
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Weighted Average Occupancy
93.3
%
94.3
%
91.9
%
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- We reported Net Income of $2.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of $0.08 per share for the same quarter in 2018;
- Core FFO grew by 15.1%, increasing to $0.99 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.86 per share for the same quarter in 2018;
- Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.0% driven by 2.6% growth in rental revenue and 1.4% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 2.2% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes. The combination of 4.0% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 5.3%, our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth;
- We entered into a $59.9 million mortgage loan and a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes;
- We updated earnings guidance with respect to projected same-store growth for calendar year 2019 as follows:
- raised the midpoint of full-year net income per diluted share guidance from net loss of $(1.22) to net income of $2.77. This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;
- increased the range of full-year Core FFO per diluted share from $3.68 to $3.78, which increased the midpoint from $3.67 to $3.73. This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;
- raised the midpoint of full-year NOI to 3.75% from 3.50% by narrowing the range from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.50%-4.00%;
- narrowed the range of revenue growth from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.25%-3.75%, which left the midpoint unchanged; and
- narrowed the range for expenses from 2.75%-3.75% to 3.00%-3.50% and reaffirmed the midpoint of 3.25%.
- We repurchased approximately 39,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of $2.3 million, representing an average price of $59.57 per common share.
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During the third quarter, we acquired FreightYard Townhomes and Flats, a 96-home apartment community in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Lugano at Cherry Creek, a 328-home apartment community in Denver, Colorado, for an aggregate purchase price of $125.3 million. During the third quarter, we sold one apartment community in Billings, Montana and our entire portfolio in Topeka, Kansas for an aggregate sale price of $84.4 million. We also sold one parcel of unimproved land for $600,000.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the third quarter, we had $155.4 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $146.9 million available under our corporate revolver.
2019 Financial Overview
We are raising our earnings guidance for calendar year 2019 based on actual results through September 30, 2019 and expected results through the remainder of the calendar year as specified below.
2019 Revised
2019 Guidance
Range
Current Midpoint
Prior Midpoint
Change
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$2.72 to $2.82
$2.77
$(1.22)
$3.99
Core FFO per share and Unit- diluted
$3.68 to $3.78
$3.73
$3.67
$0.06
Same-Store Growth
Revenue
3.25% to 3.75%
3.50%
3.50%
—
Expenses
3.00% to 3.50%
3.25%
3.25%
—
NOI
3.50% to 4.00%
3.75%
3.50%
0.25%
Recent Developments
On October 29, 2019, we sold five apartment communities containing 414 apartment homes in Bismarck, North Dakota for a sale price of $24.0 million. These properties included Crestview, Kirkwood Manor, North Pointe, Pebble Springs, and Westwood Park. The sale of these properties enabled us to retire $11.3 million of mortgage debt.
On November 1, 2019, we sold a commercial property in Woodbury, Minnesota for a sale price of $5.8 million.
Upcoming Events
IRET is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld: 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California, from November 12-14, 2019.
Quarterly Distributions
Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 16, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.
Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record on September 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until November 21, 2019
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-509-9785
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-344-7529
International Toll Free Number
1-412-902-4132
International Toll Free Number
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9657
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9658
Conference Number
10135927
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. FFO, Core FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Investor Relations Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
|Vice President - Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Calendar Year
Calendar Year
Calendar Year
Calendar Year
Calendar Year
High closing price
$
74.67
$
61.28
$
61.50
$
59.10
$
59.80
Low closing price
$
59.22
$
57.19
$
49.92
$
47.00
$
53.30
Average closing price
$
66.83
$
59.54
$
58.11
$
53.40
$
54.99
Closing price at end of quarter
$
74.67
$
58.67
$
59.91
$
49.07
$
59.80
Common share distributions – annualized
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.8
%
4.8
%
4.7
%
5.7
%
4.7
%
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
11,625
11,656
11,768
11,942
11,961
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
1,223
1,224
1,365
1,368
1,379
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
$
959,360
$
755,670
$
786,798
$
653,122
$
797,732
IRET
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
REVENUE
$
47,436
$
46,934
$
45,608
$
45,730
$
45,406
$
139,978
$
134,638
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
14,485
13,942
14,804
13,292
14,438
43,231
42,618
Real estate taxes
5,425
5,574
5,232
5,098
5,049
16,231
15,073
Property management expense
1,553
1,445
1,554
1,447
1,269
4,552
4,090
Casualty loss
178
92
641
540
225
911
275
Depreciation/amortization
18,751
18,437
18,111
18,812
19,164
55,299
58,812
Impairment of real estate investments
—
—
—
1,221
—
—
17,809
General and administrative expenses
3,448
3,549
3,806
3,769
3,147
10,803
11,114
TOTAL EXPENSES
$
43,840
$
43,039
$
44,148
$
44,179
$
43,292
$
131,027
$
149,791
Operating income (loss)
3,596
3,895
1,460
1,551
2,114
8,951
(15,153)
Interest expense
(7,694)
(7,590)
(7,896)
(7,682)
(8,193)
(23,180)
(25,051)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,087)
(407)
(2)
(5)
(540)
(1,496)
(673)
Interest and other income
498
468
424
483
395
1,390
1,544
Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations
(4,687)
(3,634)
(6,014)
(5,653)
(6,224)
(14,335)
(39,333)
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
39,105
615
54
612
9,095
39,774
11,399
Gain (loss) on litigation settlement
300
6,286
—
—
—
6,586
—
Income (loss) from continuing operations
34,718
3,267
(5,960)
(5,041)
2,871
32,025
(27,934)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
570
—
14,690
Net income (loss)
$
34,718
$
3,267
$
(5,960)
$
(5,041)
$
3,441
$
32,025
$
(13,244)
Dividends to preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(57)
—
—
(377)
—
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership
(3,145)
(148)
743
665
(112)
(2,550)
1,888
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
183
154
576
270
(676)
913
439
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
31,596
3,113
(4,698)
(4,106)
2,653
30,011
(10,917)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,705)
(1,706)
(1,705)
(1,705)
(1,705)
(5,116)
(5,116)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
29,891
$
1,407
$
(6,403)
$
(5,811)
$
948
$
24,895
$
(16,033)
Per Share Data - Basic
Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic
$
2.57
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.04
$
2.11
$
(2.44)
Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic
—
—
—
—
0.04
—
1.10
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
2.57
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted
$
2.54
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.04
$
2.11
$
(2.44)
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations – diluted
—
—
—
—
$
0.04
—
$
1.10
Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
2.54
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
Percentage of Revenue
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
30.5
%
29.7
%
32.5
%
29.1
%
31.8
%
30.9
%
31.7
%
General and administrative expenses
7.3
%
7.6
%
8.3
%
8.2
%
6.9
%
7.7
%
8.3
%
Interest
16.2
%
16.2
%
17.3
%
16.8
%
18.0
%
16.6
%
18.6
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.3
|
%
|
—
|
10.9
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
73.2
|
%
|
7.0
|
%
|
(13.1)
|
%
|
(11.0)
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
22.9
|
%
|
(9.8)
|
%
|
IRET
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
9/30/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
ASSETS
|
Real estate investments
|
Property owned
|
$
|
1,720,352
|
$
|
1,663,539
|
$
|
1,673,158
|
$
|
1,627,636
|
$
|
1,638,909
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(370,492)
|
(380,321)
|
(371,672)
|
(353,871)
|
(339,515)
|
1,349,860
|
1,283,218
|
1,301,486
|
1,273,765
|
1,299,394
|
Unimproved land
|
1,376
|
1,746
|
2,252
|
5,301
|
6,522
|
Mortgage loans receivable
|
10,140
|
10,140
|
10,260
|
10,410
|
10,530
|
Total real estate investments
|
1,361,376
|
1,295,104
|
1,313,998
|
1,289,476
|
1,316,446
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
8,500
|
17,406
|
23,329
|
13,792
|
36,910
|
Restricted cash
|
3,339
|
4,672
|
4,819
|
5,464
|
4,669
|
Other assets
|
30,589
|
30,626
|
29,166
|
27,265
|
28,472
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,403,804
|
$
|
1,347,808
|
$
|
1,371,312
|
$
|
1,335,997
|
$
|
1,386,497
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
40,546
|
$
|
44,766
|
$
|
40,697
|
$
|
40,892
|
$
|
38,203
|
Revolving line of credit
|
103,143
|
177,939
|
118,677
|
57,500
|
71,000
|
Notes payable, net of loan costs
|
269,006
|
144,082
|
144,036
|
143,991
|
143,937
|
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
|
360,886
|
370,461
|
430,950
|
444,197
|
463,052
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$
|
773,581
|
$
|
737,248
|
$
|
734,360
|
$
|
686,580
|
$
|
716,192
|
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
5,968
|
$
|
6,130
|
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
|
$
|
16,560
|
$
|
16,560
|
$
|
16,560
|
—
|
—
|
EQUITY
|
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|
886,598
|
888,541
|
895,381
|
899,234
|
900,368
|
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
|
(428,680)