IRET Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance

MINOT, N.D., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019; same-store revenues, expenses, and net operating income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and same-store weighted-average occupancy for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Share

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income (Loss) - diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.08



$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

FFO - diluted

$ 0.93



$ 0.82



$ 3.15



$ 2.38

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.99



$ 0.86



$ 2.76



$ 2.49







Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

CY19 vs. CY18 Revenues

4.0 %

0.6 %

3.7 % Expenses

2.2 %

2.5 %

2.8 % NOI

5.3 %

(0.8) %

4.4 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Weighted Average Occupancy

93.3 %

94.3 %

91.9 %

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

We reported Net Income of $2.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of $0.08 per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of per share for the same quarter in 2018; Core FFO grew by 15.1%, increasing to $0.99 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.86 per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to per share for the same quarter in 2018; Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.0% driven by 2.6% growth in rental revenue and 1.4% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 2.2% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes. The combination of 4.0% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 5.3%, our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth;

We entered into a $59.9 million mortgage loan and a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes;

mortgage loan and a private shelf agreement. Of the available under the private shelf agreement, we funded of Series A unsecured senior notes and of Series B unsecured senior notes; We updated earnings guidance with respect to projected same-store growth for calendar year 2019 as follows:

raised the midpoint of full-year net income per diluted share guidance from net loss of $(1.22) to net income of $2.77 . This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;

to net income of . This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;

increased the range of full-year Core FFO per diluted share from $3.68 to $3.78 , which increased the midpoint from $3.67 to $3.73 . This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;

to , which increased the midpoint from to . This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;

raised the midpoint of full-year NOI to 3.75% from 3.50% by narrowing the range from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.50%-4.00%;



narrowed the range of revenue growth from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.25%-3.75%, which left the midpoint unchanged; and



narrowed the range for expenses from 2.75%-3.75% to 3.00%-3.50% and reaffirmed the midpoint of 3.25%.

We repurchased approximately 39,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of $2.3 million , representing an average price of $59.57 per common share.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the third quarter, we acquired FreightYard Townhomes and Flats, a 96-home apartment community in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Lugano at Cherry Creek, a 328-home apartment community in Denver, Colorado, for an aggregate purchase price of $125.3 million. During the third quarter, we sold one apartment community in Billings, Montana and our entire portfolio in Topeka, Kansas for an aggregate sale price of $84.4 million. We also sold one parcel of unimproved land for $600,000.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, we had $155.4 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $146.9 million available under our corporate revolver.

2019 Financial Overview

We are raising our earnings guidance for calendar year 2019 based on actual results through September 30, 2019 and expected results through the remainder of the calendar year as specified below.



2019 Revised

2019 Guidance

Range

Current Midpoint

Prior Midpoint

Change Net income (loss) per share - diluted $2.72 to $2.82

$2.77

$(1.22)

$3.99 Core FFO per share and Unit- diluted $3.68 to $3.78

$3.73

$3.67

$0.06















Same-Store Growth













Revenue 3.25% to 3.75%

3.50%

3.50%

— Expenses 3.00% to 3.50%

3.25%

3.25%

— NOI 3.50% to 4.00%

3.75%

3.50%

0.25%

Recent Developments

On October 29, 2019, we sold five apartment communities containing 414 apartment homes in Bismarck, North Dakota for a sale price of $24.0 million. These properties included Crestview, Kirkwood Manor, North Pointe, Pebble Springs, and Westwood Park. The sale of these properties enabled us to retire $11.3 million of mortgage debt.

On November 1, 2019, we sold a commercial property in Woodbury, Minnesota for a sale price of $5.8 million.

Upcoming Events

IRET is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld: 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California, from November 12-14, 2019.

Quarterly Distributions

Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 16, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.

Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record on September 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. FFO, Core FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)













3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018 High closing price

$ 74.67



$ 61.28



$ 61.50



$ 59.10



$ 59.80

Low closing price

$ 59.22



$ 57.19



$ 49.92



$ 47.00



$ 53.30

Average closing price

$ 66.83



$ 59.54



$ 58.11



$ 53.40



$ 54.99

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 74.67



$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07



$ 59.80

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.8 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

5.7 %

4.7 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

11,625



11,656



11,768



11,942



11,961

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,223



1,224



1,365



1,368



1,379

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 959,360



$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122



$ 797,732



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine months ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 REVENUE

$ 47,436



$ 46,934



$ 45,608



$ 45,730



$ 45,406





$ 139,978



$ 134,638

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,485



13,942



14,804



13,292



14,438





43,231



42,618

Real estate taxes

5,425



5,574



5,232



5,098



5,049





16,231



15,073

Property management expense

1,553



1,445



1,554



1,447



1,269





4,552



4,090

Casualty loss

178



92



641



540



225





911



275

Depreciation/amortization

18,751



18,437



18,111



18,812



19,164





55,299



58,812

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



—



1,221



—





—



17,809

General and administrative expenses

3,448



3,549



3,806



3,769



3,147





10,803



11,114

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,840



$ 43,039



$ 44,148



$ 44,179



$ 43,292





$ 131,027



$ 149,791

Operating income (loss)

3,596



3,895



1,460



1,551



2,114





8,951



(15,153)

Interest expense

(7,694)



(7,590)



(7,896)



(7,682)



(8,193)





(23,180)



(25,051)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,087)



(407)



(2)



(5)



(540)





(1,496)



(673)

Interest and other income

498



468



424



483



395





1,390



1,544

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(4,687)



(3,634)



(6,014)



(5,653)



(6,224)





(14,335)



(39,333)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

39,105



615



54



612



9,095





39,774



11,399

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

300



6,286



—



—



—





6,586



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations

34,718



3,267



(5,960)



(5,041)



2,871





32,025



(27,934)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



570





—



14,690

Net income (loss)

$ 34,718



$ 3,267



$ (5,960)



$ (5,041)



$ 3,441





$ 32,025



$ (13,244)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(57)



—



—





(377)



—

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(3,145)



(148)



743



665



(112)





(2,550)



1,888

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

183



154



576



270



(676)





913



439

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

31,596



3,113



(4,698)



(4,106)



2,653





30,011



(10,917)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,705)



(1,706)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)





(5,116)



(5,116)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 29,891



$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948





$ 24,895



$ (16,033)

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic

$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04





$ 2.11



$ (2.44)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic

—



—



—



—



0.04





—



1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08





$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

Per Share Data - Diluted





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04





$ 2.11



$ (2.44)

Earnings per common share from discontinued operations – diluted

—



—



—



—



$ 0.04





—



$ 1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08





$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

































Percentage of Revenue





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

30.5 %

29.7 %

32.5 %

29.1 %

31.8 %



30.9 %

31.7 % General and administrative expenses

7.3 %

7.6 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

6.9 %



7.7 %

8.3 % Interest

16.2 %

16.2 %

17.3 %

16.8 %

18.0 %



16.6 %

18.6 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



1.3 %



—



10.9 % Net income (loss)

73.2 %

7.0 %

(13.1) %

(11.0) %

7.6 %



22.9 %

(9.8) %