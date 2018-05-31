IRET to Present at NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference

News provided by

IRET

16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE:  IRET) announced today that the Company's management team will participate in NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference in New York from June 5 through June 7, 2018.  They will present at the conference on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 8:45 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the live presentation, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iretapartments.com.  An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event.  A copy of the Company's conference presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.  IRET owns interests in 90 communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes.  IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).  IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information
Matthew Volpano
Senior Vice President – Capital Markets
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-to-present-at-nareits-2018-reitweek-conference-300657604.html

SOURCE IRET

Related Links

https://www.iretapartments.com

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 16:30 ET IRET Acquires 390-Home Multifamily Property in Denver for $128.7...

Mar 22, 2018, 16:30 ET IRET Adds Two Vice Presidents of Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IRET to Present at NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference

News provided by

IRET

16:30 ET