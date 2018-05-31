IRET to Present at NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that the Company's management team will participate in NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference in New York from June 5 through June 7, 2018. They will present at the conference on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 8:45 AM Eastern Time.
To listen to the live presentation, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iretapartments.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event. A copy of the Company's conference presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 90 communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.
Contact Information
Matthew Volpano
Senior Vice President – Capital Markets
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
