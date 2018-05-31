IRET to Present at NAREIT's 2018 REITweek Conference

To listen to the live presentation, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iretapartments.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event. A copy of the Company's conference presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 90 communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Matthew Volpano

Senior Vice President – Capital Markets

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

