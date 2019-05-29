IRET to Present at NAREIT's 2019 REITweek Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that the Company will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York from June 4, 2019 through June 6, 2019. The Company's management team will present at the conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 8:45 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the live presentation, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iretapartments.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event. A copy of the Company's conference presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of March 31, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

SOURCE IRET

