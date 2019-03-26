iRevo Announces Innovation in Touch and IoT Enabled Signage Solution for Sony Professional Displays at DSE 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRevo Multimedia (www.irevomm.com) announces addition of innovations to its Digital Signage platform, iDS, running on Amazon Cloud with Android TV client application. These features enable iDS software users to build a new class of applications with simplicity. Interactive and impactful display project designs that does not require software development or additional devices (PC, media player, scaler, etc.).

32 x 9 Aspect Ratio Pano Display with iRevo Digital Signage Software

"We are pleased to announce availability of Touch, Beacon and 32 x 9 Pano Display features to the iDS software. With these new features we are enabling newer use cases like; when a customer lifts a product, a display comes to life which leads a customer to interact with the touch display for further information that a brand intended to deliver; without the complexity and cost of present offerings," said Dhimant Bhayani, Founder & CEO of iRevo. "We are building upon our partnership with Sony that was announced in October 2018 and I am excited that this innovation availability is aligned with Sony's launch of Pro Bravia family of professional displays with Touch support."

Now you can build interactive signage without having to do any programming. iDS Author software enables a point and click event driven content display flow. After user interactions, display returns to default view. Seamlessly works with Pro Bravia touch enabled displays. IoT based, context sensitive information display Use iBeacon tags to detect motion, proximity, temperature and change the information displayed based on event triggers. Build highly sophisticated use cases by combining this feature with touch. No extra hardware required. See a demo of product information / sales point interactive display in Sony booth.

Display content in 32:9 wide Pano mode with two displays side by side Display gorgeous images and deliver impactful contextual message with this display mode. No additional hardware or special programming required, simply define a display canvas to be 8K x 2K or 4K x 1K . See the demo at DSE.

Display gorgeous images and deliver impactful contextual message with this display mode. No additional hardware or special programming required, simply define a display canvas to be x or x . See the demo at DSE. Preview ProjectThis feature enables a signage project designer to preview the project playback on his/her display, without requiring a TV or a player on their desk.

About iRevo Multimedia, Inc.

iRevo Multimedia, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud based software platforms, apps and solutions for Digital Signage, Social Media streaming, Channel Playout and OTT + Live TV streaming markets to deliver content across multiple OS platforms and four screens: TVs, Tablets, Smartphones and PCs. iRevo Multimedia, Inc. is a privately held company located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.irevomm.com or email marketing@irevomm.com

