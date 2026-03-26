IREX Announces Steve Carey, Christopher Chibwana, and Jeff Krilla Appointed to Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IREX, a leading global nonprofit organization, is pleased to welcome three respected global changemakers: Steve Carey, chair and founder of Potomac Strategic Development; Chris Chibwana, program officer at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; and Jeff Krilla, vice president of Kosmos Energy and cofounder of the Krilla Kaleiwahea Foundation, to its Board of Governors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Steve, Chris, and Jeff to the IREX Board," stated Ambassador David Gross, chair of the IREX Board of Governors. "Each of these three amazingly accomplished people has a unique combination of global high-level experience and a passion for success. Importantly, they also have a deep understanding of how and why IREX's activities and programs, which focus on education, youth, and leadership, bring extraordinary value and real-world benefits to both the American people and the global community."

Steve Carey serves as chair of Potomac Strategic Development, a trusted partner in business development, advocacy, and communications for federal programs and projects on and off Capitol Hill, with over 30 years of Capitol Hill and related federal experience. He served as a legislative director for two members of the House Appropriations Committee and as a legislative assistant to the ranking member of the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Industry and not-for-profit organizations benefit from Steve's guidance and his bipartisan relationships with key lawmakers and policy officials.

Chris Chibwana is a program officer at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, where he manages a portfolio of grants advancing evidence–informed policymaking and women's economic empowerment across Africa. His work focuses on strengthening institutions and coalitions that enable governments and civic organizations to use data and evidence to design policies that expand economic opportunity, build social trust, and improve outcomes for women and communities. This includes supporting initiatives that connect research, learning, and practice to foster more accountable, dynamic, and effective public systems.

Jeff Krilla serves as vice president of Global Public Policy at Kosmos Energy, where he leads initiatives to transform natural resources into national prosperity. He is a decorated diplomat and veteran. He has served as a deputy assistant secretary of state, leading high-level U.S. delegations across five continents to forge socially responsible partnerships, and he served with honor as a naval attaché and intelligence officer. Deeply committed to philanthropy, he co-founded the Krilla Kaleiwahea Foundation, a Native Hawaiian organization that has been instrumental in disaster recovery and community rebuilding following the Maui wildfires.

"Our Board is evolving—and that's intentional," stated Aleksander Dardeli, president and CEO of IREX. "I'm very pleased to welcome three new members who bring perspectives we need right now: strong connections to Africa and the communities we serve, real experience working across business, government, and philanthropy, and the judgment to navigate complex policy environments. IREX's work matters more than ever, and so does the Board help to guide it. Welcome."

ABOUT IREX:

IREX partners with communities and institutions in the United States and around the world to cultivate leaders, create employment opportunities, and expand access to education, delivering measurable, cost-effective results. We are committed to creating value for individuals and communities through practical, lasting impact. To learn more, please visit www.irex.org.

Contact: James Mahoney

Phone: +1.202.628.8188

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IREX