Irfan Khan Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

"For a company to become antifragile, ready to thrive in chaos, it needs to complete a digital transformation focused on achieving unprecedented agility and collaboration," said Khan. "Forbes Technology Council provides a platform for guiding and navigating organizations willing to be part of that transformation. I look forward to networking with some of the world's leading technology professionals and bringing into the discussion the importance of customer-centric antifragility."

About Irfan Khan

Over the past 20 years, Irfan Khan has built customer-centric organizations, achieved record company growth, and welcomed clients' involvement in product development, customization, and features. Khan has helped drive transformation, leading with focus, trust, and vision. A Microsoft Alum, Khan is one of the world's foremost experts on building transparency into supply chains. His insights on blockchain technology and the future of business have been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, and Inc. Magazine. Khan also serves as a member of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

Khan has engineered partnerships with MIT and has thrust Bristlecone onto the global stage for supply chain solutions, creating high-performance ecosystems and in-house innovation via Bristlecone Labs. He has successfully led organizational changes and process improvement in markets across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

