IRG Acquires 2 Million Square Feet in Mexico, Prepares for Further International Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the United States' largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced that its subsidiary, Industrial Realty Mexico (IRM), has significantly expanded its portfolio by purchasing various industrial sites across Mexico in 2024.

"IRG is at the forefront of industrial owners and developers in the U.S. We see Mexico as a prime opportunity to expand our expertise in redevelopment and leasing to a new market," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer at IRG. "Mexico is a major export market for the U.S., which has allowed our business model for industrial space to flourish. We believe that growth will continue as we acquire additional sites."

Through IRM, IRG now owns ten properties located in Queretaro, Celaya, Hermosillo, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Tultitlan and Acatlan. Totaling over 2 Million square feet and including significant developable acreage, these sites will revitalize local economies and create synergistic business opportunities.

The company is exploring further international investment based on the success experienced and plans to announce additional completed acquisitions in early 2025.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

