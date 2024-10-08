IRG Acquires Key Fort Worth Industrial Property with Heavy Power

Prepares for Significant Redevelopment Renovations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced today that it has recently acquired a 364,667 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"This site is an excellent addition to the IRG portfolio given its key location, heavy power, and semi-truck dock access. It really has it all in terms of options for growing companies," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "IRG has received multiple inquiries from potential tenants, and we are preparing the site for significant renovations to upgrade the facility."

These efforts include improvements to the exterior of the 3-building property, as well as adding to the number of dock doors and streamlining the interior layout.

The 10.4-acre property was formerly owned by S&B Technical Products, who will lease back a portion of the facility.

Concurrently, IRG will reposition and improve the facility, shifting the property from supporting a single owner/tenant to a layout that could support a variety of tenant options including possible multi-tenanted operations.

Becky Thompson, Principal at Lee & Associates in Dallas/Fort Worth is the lead leasing agent and can be reached at (972) 934-4019 or [email protected].

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Crumrine, Vice President of Marketing

Industrial Realty Group, LLC

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC