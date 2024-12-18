IRG Acquires Well-Positioned Central Georgia Industrial Site to Close 2024

DUBLIN, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced today that it has recently acquired a 311,325 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Dublin, Georgia.

"IRG continues to expand its portfolio in the Central Georgia region, adding to its existing 2.3 million square feet in the market," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "We thrive in leasing up industrial projects positioned in strategic manufacturing and logistics corridors and understand that access is key for today's industrial users."

Strategically located along I-16 between Savannah and Atlanta, the property offers efficient access to major transportation routes, providing significant reach to important U.S. consumer markets and supporting streamlined goods distribution.

The 30-acre property also includes abundant trailer parking, 15-to-28-foot clear heights, 33 docks, and sufficient power for light manufacturing. The site is proximate to the new $7.6 Billion Hyundai Metaplant and the Port of Savannah.

Leasing Inquires - Stuart Pendley, Senior Vice President,

CBRE 678-585-7628

Darrell Bossert, Senior Vice President, IRG

440-539-4160



Acquisition Inquiries - Peter Goffstein, Executive Vice President, IRG

513-404-6401

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Crumrine, Vice President of Marketing

Industrial Realty Group, LLC

614-562-9252

[email protected]

