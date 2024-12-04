IRG Continues Portfolio Expansion Acquiring Significant Waterfront Facility Along Houston Ship Channel

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced today that it has acquired a 221,879 square foot industrial manufacturing facility at 16730 Jacintoport Boulevard, along the Houston Ship Channel.

The 21-acre site includes multiple structures with a barge dock, nine cranes, 30' clearance, heavy power, and potential rail connection. It is strategically located to reduce waterway transit times. The site also features 800' of frontage on the channel and the ability to add a deepwater dock for bulk vessels.

"The project's positioning at the mouth of the Houston Ship Channel and its ability to serve as a point of entry through Houston make it unique in the market," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "IRG is engaging companies that are eager to join the business-friendly market in Texas and explore both domestic and international import/export opportunities."

The project is IRG's second acquisition in Houston in recent years. IRG's holdings in Texas now total nearly 1.2 million square feet.

The project currently has 91,229 square feet available for lease and approximately 10 acres for outdoor storage or expansion. For leasing inquiries, contact Justin Lichter at [email protected].

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

