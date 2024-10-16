IRG Names Seasoned Executives to Key Leadership Roles

Lichter, Goffstein, and Holley to Shape the Trajectory of IRG's Strategic Growth Plans and Cultivate New Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), a national leader in industrial redevelopment and adaptive reuse, announced today the promotion of several key positions within the executive team. Justin Lichter has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer. Peter Goffstein and Coby Holley will assume the roles of Executive Vice Presidents.

"As our company continues to grow and expand, it has become essential to strengthen our leadership structure. This supports our long-term strategic goals, improves operational efficiency, and positions the company to better capitalize on new opportunities," said Greg Hipp, Chief Operating Officer of IRG. "These roles are designed to drive collaboration across departments and ensure that we are agile and creative, while remaining steadfast in our mission to create value and deliver results."

Justin Lichter will lead investment strategies alongside IRG's president and founder, Stuart Lichter. After nearly 10 years with the company, his focus will include acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development. He will also collaborate extensively with the company's financial leadership and oversee other ancillary businesses including the Port of Nevada and portfolio expansion in Mexico.

With 15 years at IRG, Peter Goffstein will focus on value creation strategies, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development in the Eastern United States. Similarly, Coby Holley, who has managed major IRG projects since 2022, will oversee these efforts in the Western United States.

"With over 60 years of real estate experience between them, these leaders embody the spirit of IRG," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "It was a combination of entrepreneurial grit and creativity that led to the formation of IRG. It is still at the core of what we do nearly 50 years later. I truly believe this team is ready to take IRG into another phase of immense growth."

