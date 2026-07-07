IRG Unveils Major Transformation at Santiam Industrial Center

Renovations at Former NORPAC Facility in Oregon Delivers New Opportunities for a New Generation of Tenants

STAYTON, Ore., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) announced the completion of major renovations at Santiam Industrial Center, a more than 528,000-square-foot industrial campus located at 930 W. Washington Street in Stayton, Oregon. The transformation has repositioned the former food processing facility into a modern multi-tenant industrial and manufacturing facility designed to accommodate a wide variety of users, including manufacturing, food production, cold storage, warehousing and distribution tenants.

IRG's Santiam Industrial Center renovations included dramatically improving the property's appearance and functionality, creating a premier industrial campus in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley.

The multi-million-dollar redevelopment program included extensive improvements throughout the property, including:

New exterior paint and building façade enhancements

Upgraded interior and exterior LED lighting

Significant paving and site improvements

Debris removal and extensive site clearing

Modernized warehouse and production spaces

Enhanced loading and truck circulation areas

Landscaping and exterior beautification

Preparation of flexible, move-in-ready spaces for future tenants

Relocate and update utilities

The before-and-after transformation has dramatically improved the property's appearance and functionality, creating a premier industrial campus in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley.

"At IRG, we see tremendous potential in properties that have strong infrastructure and strategic locations," said Coby Holley, Executive Vice President with IRG. "The improvements at Santiam Industrial Center have created a modern industrial environment that can accommodate a broad range of users while preserving the site's important role as an employment center for the region."

Situated between Portland and Eugene, Santiam Industrial Center offers immediate access to regional transportation networks, located just two miles from Highway 22 and approximately 13 miles from Interstate 5.

The property currently offers available spaces ranging from approximately 8,000 square feet to nearly 247,000 square feet, providing flexibility for both expanding businesses and large-scale industrial users. The site also offers abundant parking, heavy power, new docks and grade loading and excess land that can accommodate outdoor storage and operational needs.

"Santiam Industrial Center represents exactly the kind of opportunity companies are seeking today—large blocks of space, significant infrastructure, strategic location and a campus that is ready for occupancy," said Mike Hale, Principal with Capacity Commercial, the property's listing broker. "We believe tenants will be impressed by the transformation and the opportunities the property provides."

The redevelopment reinforces IRG's long-standing strategy of investing in underutilized industrial assets and transforming them into modern facilities that support economic growth and job creation.

Leasing contacts:

Mike Hale | [email protected] | (503) 517-7129

Curt Arthur | [email protected] | (503) 588-0400

ATTACHMENTS:

Before and After Images - Link

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine

Vice President of Marketing

Industrial Realty Group

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC