Irgang Group Inks New Leases for Bath & Body Works, AAA and Jersey Mikes at Union Lake Crossing; Millville, NJ Power Center Now 99.4% Leased

Skechers now open, with Rally House set for August. Inspira Health, Old Navy and other newcomers expected to debut in the coming months.

MILLVILLE, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a flurry of new store openings and construction at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, property owner Irgang Group today announced signings of new leases with Bath & Body Works, AAA and Jersey Mike's.

With these latest signings, the ratio of space leased at the 393,000-square-foot power center is now 99.4%, up from approximately 72% when the New York-based real estate firm acquired the property in November 2021.

Skechers debuted at Union Lake Crossing in late-May in a 7,500-sq.-ft. space previously occupied by Dressbarn. Rally House is expected to maken its Cumberland County debut at Union Lake Crossing in August in the 7,500-sq.-ft. former Marburn Curtains space.

Bath & Body Works will be relocating to Union Lake in the fall from a nearby center, taking a 4,400-square-foot space previously occupied by The Children's Place. Irgang Group was represented by Mario Brunelli and Chelsea Reizner of R.J. Brunelli & Co., exclusive broker for the shopping center. Bath & Body Works was represented by Adam Rosenfarb of MSC.

AAA South Jersey executed a new lease for a 1,945-square-foot endcap unit formerly occupied by Pretzel Factory, relocating from a 1,500-square-foot inline space that will become home to Jersey Mike's. AAA expects to open its new space in the fall, paving the way for Jersey Mike's to begin construction.

Brunelli and Reizner represented both the landlord and tenant on the AAA lease. They also represented Irgang on the Jersey Mike's transaction, with the tenant represented by Jarrad Coletta of Coletta Commercial.

Inspira Health is expected to open on September 10 in a 9,127-square-foot endcap space previously occupied by Pier 1. The medical office will offer a wide range of services from primary and specialty practitioners.

The largest of Union Lake's newcomers, Old Navy, anticipates a fall opening in a 15,000-square-foot space that occupies the remaining portion of the property's former Dick's store.

Additionally, Poke Bros. is expected to begin construction on its 1,000-square-foot Union Lake restaurant in the fall. The chain offers customized Hawaiian-style bowls with diced raw fish, rice, various toppings and sauces Poke Bros. will adjoin the previously opened Crumbl Cookies in a subdivided space that previously housed a 2,400-square-foot Geico office.

Serving the greater Millville-Vineland market, Union Lake Crossing is anchored by ShopRite, Kohl's/Sephora and shadow anchor Target. In addition to the Fun City indoor amusement park (which debuted in January 2024), sub-anchors include Ross Dress For Less, PetSmart, Staples, and Boot Barn. Other notable tenants include Famous Footwear, Party City, Five Below, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Charles Schwab.

Irgang Group CEO Mark Irgang noted that discussions are under way with a prospective tenant for the center's remaining 2,243-square-foot inline space, situated between Cato Fashions and Five Below. Additionally, an undeveloped 0.73-acre pad site is available for drive-thru restaurants or other freestanding uses.

"This year's additions of Fun City, Skechers, Rally House, Inspira, Old Navy, Five Guys, Crumbl, Poke Bros. and now, Bath & Body Works and Jersey Mike's, underscore our successful efforts to broaden the mix of family apparel, personal care products, food, entertainment and healthcare at Union Lake Crossing," said Irgang. "The upcoming openings are certain to continue the strong uptick in shopper traffic our tenants have experienced."

According to Pacer.ai, annual shopper visits at Union Lake have climbed 21% from 4.2 million at the time of Irgang Group's 2021 acquisition to over 5.1 million today.

Located in the heart of Cumberland County's regional shopping hub, Union Lake Crossing is situated at the signalized intersection of North 2nd Street (State Highway 47) and Union Lake Boulevard, with easy access to State Highway 55, a major north-south freeway.

The center, which originally opened in 2006, draws from a primary market with 128,621 residents in a 10-mile radius. But with its 73,740-square-foot ShopRite drawing 1.6 million visitors annually, patrons travel from well beyond the primary market. Approximately 23% of the property's customers come from 10 to 30 miles away—extending the draw to a total market of 961,012 residents.

For leasing information, contact Chelsea Reizner, (201) 724-4931, [email protected] or visit: https://rjbrunelli.com/properties/millville-union-lake-crossing/

Media contacts : At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

