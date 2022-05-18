Irgang Group Names Gene Rarey Operations Manager-Retail Properties

From base in Millville, NJ, construction industry veteran will initially oversee day-to-day operations of recently acquired shopping centers in New Jersey and North Carolina

NYACK, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group, the Nyack--based real estate investment and management firm, has appointed construction industry veteran Gene Rarey as Operations Manager-Retail Properties.

In this newly created position, Rarey, a resident of Bridgeton, N.J., will oversee day-to-day operations of Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center in Millville, N.J., as well as Poplin Place, a 196,462-square-foot power center in Monroe, NC (metro Charlotte). Irgang Group acquired the properties in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

His responsibilities for the two centers include hiring and overseeing all maintenance and common area construction contractors; coordinating with engineers, architects and inspectors on store build-outs and common area construction projects; overseeing fire inspections to keep the properties in compliance; general safety coordination; cost coordination; and handling tenant or visitor complaints.

A licensed contractor in the state of New Jersey, Rarey comes to Irgang Group with over 30 years' experience in all phases of construction.

"Since 2010, Gene had been the 'go-to-guy' for the former owners of Union Lake Crossing, getting involved with everything from store build-outs to property maintenance and general trouble-shooting," said Irgang Group CEO Mark Irgang. "We got to know Gene well during our due-diligence process on the property and were so impressed that we asked him to stay on when we completed the acquisition in November. When we added Poplin Place to our portfolio in March, we asked Gene to handle that property as well, and subsequently named him to this new position."

Operations of the company's third retail property, Main Street South Fulton, a 129,000-square-foot neighborhood center in Atlanta, continue to be handled by a local property management company.

About Irgang Group



Founded in 1981, Irgang Group initially focused on the acquisition, renovation, re-tenanting, redevelopment, and ongoing management of commercial and multi-story residential sites in the Bronx and Manhattan. The Nyack, N.Y.-based firm today owns and manages a portfolio of over 20 New York City properties, along with three suburban shopping centers tenanted primarily by major national retailers with a total of 720,000 square feet of space. The urban properties include seven where major redevelopments are in various stages of planning or development. These include four mixed-use developments that will deliver a total of 780 affordable and market-rate units to sites in The Bronx and Harlem. In Fall 2021, Irgang Group expanded both its geographic and property type footprints by diversifying into the shopping center arena, acquiring a neighborhood shopping center in Atlanta. This was followed by acquisitions of larger power centers in southern New Jersey and the metro Charlotte, N.C. area. The company is actively looking for additional retail center acquisition opportunities nationwide, focusing on open-air properties with 100,000 to 500,000 square feet of gross leasable area. To learn more, visit: https://irganggroup.com/

