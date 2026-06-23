IRG's Auburn Project Announces Construction Milestone

"We are excited to partner with our new tenant to develop a new project tailored to their specific needs. This project demonstrates our ability to accommodate large-scale build-to-suits at Auburn 18 Business Park," said Coby Holley, Executive Vice President. "IRG has been able to create synergistic, business-forward development opportunities, and we are grateful to the City of Auburn, who supports that vision."

The 129-acre property is in a prime location between the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle and near Interstate 5. It is dual rail serviced by BNSF and Union Pacific, with the BNSF main switching yard located immediately across the street. The site also features an abundant surplus yard and parking areas, heavy power, and thick slab floors for manufacturing.

Since IRG's acquisition of the property from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) in 2022, the developer has improved many of the existing buildings and removed unusable buildings to create development-ready areas for greater speed to market. With over 1 million sq. ft. of space ready to lease or the option to build up to 1.3 million sq. ft., the site can support the immediate and long-term business goals of growing companies

Monte Decker, Senior Vice President with CBRE is leading leasing efforts for the project and can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at (253) 596-0041.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Crumrine

Vice President of Marketing | IRG

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC