IRG Executes Full Building Lease at Merced, California Manufacturing Facility

Tenant will Lease the Entire 500,000 Sq. Ft. Building

MERCED, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the nation's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced the execution of a full building lease with a regional agricultural manufacturer at the company's 2201 Cooper Avenue in Merced, California project.

The transaction represents significant absorption of one of the Central Valley's premier manufacturing and distribution assets.

IRG announced a full building lease with a regional agricultural manufacturer in Merced, California.

Situated on approximately 42.6 acres, the facility offers extensive manufacturing infrastructure, dual rail service from both Union Pacific and BNSF, an on-site electrical substation, multiple interior and exterior rail spurs, significant trailer and employee parking, and expansion capabilities that make it uniquely positioned for large-scale operations.

"The execution of this lease demonstrates the continued demand for high-quality manufacturing facilities in strategic logistics markets," Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "This property offers a rare combination of scale, rail connectivity, power infrastructure, and access to California's agricultural and transportation networks. We are pleased to welcome our new tenant and look forward to supporting their operations for years to come."

Selected for its location in California's Central Valley, the property provides convenient access to major population centers throughout Northern and Central California while benefiting from proximity to major intermodal facilities and interstate corridors. The region continues to attract food processing, manufacturing, and distribution users seeking access to California's workforce, agricultural supply chain, and consumer markets.

The lease further reinforces IRG's commitment to investing in and repositioning industrial assets that support manufacturing growth, job creation, and economic development throughout the communities in which it operates.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

Lauren Crumrine | 614-562-9252 | [email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC