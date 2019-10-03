IRH Capital Awarded 2019 Great Clips Vendor of the Year

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRH Capital was recently awarded the '2019 Vendor of the Year' by Great Clips. Gretchen Blake, Vice President of Business Development, received the award on behalf of IRH Capital. Gretchen commented, "I am grateful for the recognition as I truly value my relationship with both Great Clips franchisees and Great Clips, Inc."

Gretchen Blake, VP of Business Development, receiving the '2019 Vendor of the Year' award with CEO Steve Hockett, and President Rob Goggins.

IRH Capital has been developing financing programs for Great Clips franchisees for nearly twenty years and has financed thousands of Great Clips salons. "It is an amazing honor to win this prestigious award from a franchise the caliber of Great Clips," said Keith Rabin, President of IRH Capital. "This award validates our 'customer-first' business philosophy and demonstrates the value that IRH Capital can bring to a franchise. Great Clips is an exceptional brand, and we celebrate their success."

IRH finances a wide spectrum of projects for Great Clips franchisees including: new salon builds, acquisitions, remodels, and debt refinancing. Transaction sizes range from $10,000 to $10 million.

In the words of one happy Great Clips franchisee, "It has been a great pleasure doing business with IRH Capital over the years. We have used IRH for every salon and will use IRH for our next project!"

About Great Clips:

Great Clips was established in 1982 in Minneapolis, MN and has more than 4,400 locations across North America, making them the largest salon brand in the country. They offer innovative technology that allows for Online Check-In and Clip Notes®, which gives stylists across the country access to notes on a customer's haircut.

Additional information can be found at greatclips.com

About IRH Capital:

For nearly twenty years, IRH Capital has provided financing solutions to the franchise community. IRH is an approved lender for some of the most recognized franchise concepts in the country. They finance a wide spectrum of transactions including new builds, acquisitions, debt refinancing, remodels, and equipment upgrades. Transaction sizes range from $10,000 to $10,000,000.

Additional information can be found at irhcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Lana Becker

Phone: 888.747.4227

Email: lanab@irhcapital.com

Related Images

2019-vendor-of-the-year-award.jpg

2019 Vendor of the Year Award

Gretchen Blake, VP of Business Development, receiving the '2019 Vendor of the Year' award with CEO Steve Hockett, and President Rob Goggins.

SOURCE IRH Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://irhcapital.com

