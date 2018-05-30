IRI Annual Conference Brings Unparalleled Gathering Of Innovation Luminaries To Atlanta For Three Days Of Talks, Workshops, And Breakouts

Among the companies presenting in Atlanta are: Boeing, Emotiv, Facebook, GoFly, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, The LEGO Group, RTI International, Chick-fil-A, Salesforce, UPS, and many more. IRI's sessions, keynotes, and workshops will bring together game-changing presentations to break conventional boundaries, borrow from the best, and collaborate without competition.

This year, the National Science Foundation is co-locating its SBIR Phase II Grantee Conference at IRI, where some 250 U.S.-based small businesses and 80 Partnership for Innovation grantees will demo their NSF-funded technology in the hotel's Atrium Ballroom on Monday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The inventors themselves will be on hand to talk about everything from advanced manufacturing and sensors to medical devices, to name just a few. For more information, visit: https://www.nsfiipconf.com/2018sbirp2/tech-showcase/.

Who: Keynotes: Facebook Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, will peer into the future of AI and predictive learning; Rolls-Royce Associate Fellow in Life Cycle Engineering, Andrew Harrison, will explain how his company is disrupting customer service; and Emotiv Founder and CEO, Tan Le, will examine neuro-generation and brain augmentation.

Breakouts and Workshops: UPS' David Lee, Gofly's Gwen Lighter, Microsoft's Chantrelle Nielson, Salesforce's Jason Wild, Goodyear's Norbert Majerus, and many more.



Why: IRI's Annual Conference is the go-to event where global innovation leaders join with their peers from large corporations, startups, and everything in between to challenge conventional ways of managing innovation and learn how to stay relevant in an accelerated and ever-changing environment.



What: Innovation Research Interchange (formerly Industrial Research Institute) Annual Conference 2018.



When: June 4 to 7, 2018



Where: Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta, Ga.

For more information: www.IRIAnnual.com



