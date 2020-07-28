IRI CellShield V2 Masks Multi-Byte Characters, Formulas & Whole Excel Sheets

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International (IRI, The CoSort Company), has released the next generation of its CellShield data masking software for the discovery, delivery, and deletion of sensitive data in MS Excel spreadsheets on-premise and in the cloud. CellShield Version 2 features many user-requested upgrades, including the ability to protect UTF-8 data, sensitive formulas, and entire sheets at once. Additional searching, masking, and graphical auditing capabilities were also added to the CellShield Enterprise Edition.

CellShield V2 from IRI, The CoSort Company, now features more ways to locate and mask sensitive data in one or more spreadsheets, helping you nullify data breaches and comply with data privacy laws like the CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, PIPEDA, POPI, LGBD, KVKK, PDPA and more.

IRI first introduced the CellShield Personal Edition (PE) in 2014 as an Excel add-in for PC users to easily select and protect personally identifiable information (PII) in cells, columns, or custom ranges with point-and-click encryption, redaction or pseudonymization functions. IRI later introduced the first Enterprise Edition (EE) to find and mask PII in multiple sheets on a network. EE automatically applies consistent masking functions to data classified as PII in IRI Workbench, and uses the same data classes and masking functions as other IRI 'shield' tools.

IRI developer Devon Kozenieski, a lead developer on the upgrade project, said he was "pleased to oversee so many innovations added into what was already a very ergonomic data-centric security tool for breach nullification and privacy law compliance." He details the new CellShield features in his blog article: https://www.iri.com/blog/data-protection/cellshield-version-2 .

The new editions of CellShield deliver significant Excel-side feature upgrades to both editions, is offered at the same price as, and will be provided free to users of, Version 1.7. CellShield PE costs US $35/copy, and EE ranges between $3,500 and $35,000 when licensed standalone.

CellShield EE is also included in the IRI Voracity ETL and data management platform, which bundles: IRI FieldShield for masking data in flat files and structured DB columns; IRI DarkShield for masking data in MS Office and PDF documents, RDBs with unstructured columns, NoSQL DBs, semi- and unstructured text files, image files, and faces; IRI RowGen for synthesizing test data; IRI CoSort for transforming, cleansing, and reporting; and, IRI NextForm for migrating and replicating tables and files. All the above will also directly support .XLS and .XLSX file formats.

About IRI, The CoSort Company

IRI is a leading US data management and data security ISV founded in 1978 and represented in 40 cities worldwide. The uniquely fast and flexible IRI data manipulation and masking engine -- and free job design environment built on Eclipse -- serve big data and BI/DW architects, data security and governance officers, DBAs, and developers. Visit www.iri.com for more information.

