IRI Collaborates with Oracle to Integrate and Govern Data in the Cloud

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International (IRI), a/k/a The CoSort Company ( www.iri.com ) -- a leading data manipulation and security ISV and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) -- announced today that the IRI Voracity data management platform will run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ( OCI ). - more - Voracity in OCI will enable modern PaaS and SaaS options for SMB and enterprise customers seeking faster, more affordable, and highly secure cloud execution of ETL jobs, plus data masking and synthesis, data quality and migration, and data wrangling for analytics.

IRI Voracity + Oracle Cloud IRI Voracity - driven 'PaaS' or 'SaaS' offerings planned for the Oracle Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

OCI is a cloud built to run critical enterprise applications with unmatched performance, security, and cost. Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud is the only delivery platform for Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database. Oracle Cloud provides a comprehensive cloud computing portfolio, from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain.

Voracity is a data management software stack built on Eclipse and powered by the decades-proven and -enhanced IRI CoSort data manipulation program. Voracity combines: data discovery (profiling, classification, and search); data integration (ETL, CDC, SCD); data and database migration; data governance (data cleansing, masking and subsetting, master data and metadata management); and, analytics (embedded BI or data wrangling) for sources large and small, structured and unstructured. Voracity can also run many jobs seamlessly in Hadoop.

Voracity can process Oracle Autonomous Database data, including in both transactional and data warehouse repositories, plus a wide range of other Oracle and third party database options. Voracity in OCI runs on Oracle Autonomous Linux for added reliability and security from the self updating, self securing operating system. IRI Senior Vice President David Friedland said, "This collaboration with Oracle will give users moving EDW, data lake and production analytic projects to the cloud the speed, security, savings and SLAs they need."



About IRI, The CoSort Company

IRI is a leading US data management and security ISV founded in 1978 and represented worldwide. The company's big data handling platform, Voracity, and the products it includes deliver uniquely fast and affordable solutions for DW ETL and data migration, reporting and analytic data wrangling, data cleansing, PII anonymization, test data synthesis, and more.

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) provides Oracle partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. Partners engaging with Oracle can distinguish their Oracle Cloud expertise and customer successes through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for Oracle cloud partners. To learn more visit: www.oracle.com/partners .

Trademarks

Voracity is a trademark of IRI, Inc. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

