IRI Data Management & Masking Solutions in First-of-its-Kind Online Trade Show

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International ( IRI ), Inc. (better known as IRI, The CoSort Company), a leader in big data management and data-centric security software, will be among selected exhibitors in the groundbreaking Florida International Trade Expo (FITE), a virtual showcase of leading Florida export products and services.

The online trade show is the first of its kind produced by any state in the country. It will take place online between March 16 and 18, 2021 at www.floridaexpo.com .

The IRI (CoSort Company) Data Management and Security Software exhibit at FITE, March 16-18, 2021. Visit www.floridaexpo.com and www.iri.com for more information. The IRI Voracity data management platform and product stack. For more information, visit https://www.iri.com/products.

FITE is an interactive platform that will connect approximately 180 Florida companies directly with 5,000 global buyers, distributors, representatives, and decision makers interested in the products and services on the site. FITE is produced by Enterprise Florida, Inc. with support from the U.S. Commercial Service, EFI's international offices, and several trade and industry associations.

The FITE expo will use the latest in virtual, thematic event technology, including: a grand entry hall linking to all exhibitors, a virtual scheduler to request video meetings with exhibitors; an innovation center; a press room; networking opportunities, and informative, topic-specific webinars each morning from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET.

Industries represented include aviation and aerospace, life sciences, information technology, financial and professional services, manufacturing, and other key economic sectors of Florida. IRI will have a large exhibit in the information technology section to highlight the products in its Data Manager and Data Protector suites, and the IRI Voracity platform which supports those, and many additional use cases.

Specifically, Voracity and its component software -- CoSort, Fast Extract, NextForm, RowGen, FieldShield, DarkShield and CellShield EE -- rapidly perform and/or combine many of the tasks considered mission critical in modern data processing environments. These include the extraction, transformation, cleansing and staging of operational data; migration and conversion of legacy data; classification, discovery, and de-identification (masking) of sensitive data; synthesis and provisioning of test data; and, reporting and wrangling of data for analytics.

About IRI, The CoSort Company

IRI is a leading US data management and data security ISV founded in 1978 and represented in 40 cities worldwide. Products powered by the uniquely fast and flexible IRI CoSort data manipulation and masking engine -- and free job design environment built on Eclipse -- serve big data and BI/DW architects, data security and governance officers, DBAs, and developers. Visit www.iri.com/solutions for more information.

About Enterprise Florida

Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) is a partnership between Florida's businesses and government leaders and is the principal economic development organization for the state. EFI facilitates job growth through recruitment and retention; small business growth through international trade and exporting programs; promotion of sporting events; promotion and protection of Florida's military bases, and capital funding programs to assist small and minority businesses.

