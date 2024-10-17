Iridium Announces Record Third-Quarter 2024 Results; Improves 2024 OEBITDA Outlook

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq:IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and updated its full-year 2024 outlook. Net income was $24.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Operational EBITDA ("OEBITDA")(1) for the third quarter was a record $124.4 million, as compared to $121.3 million for the prior-year period. Net income benefitted from the year-over-year increases in service revenue, engineering and support revenue and equipment sales. In the third quarter, Iridium also had lower operating expenses compared to the prior year period primarily due to a decline in depreciation expense associated with the extension of the estimated useful lives of the Company's satellites.

Iridium reported record third-quarter total revenue of $212.8 million, which consisted of $159.9 million of service revenue and $52.9 million of revenue related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects. Service revenue, which represents primarily recurring revenue from Iridium's growing subscriber base, grew 5% from the year-ago period and was 75% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased 8% versus the comparable period of 2023, largely due to higher commercial service revenue and government engineering revenue.

The Company ended the quarter with 2,482,000 total billable subscribers, which compares to 2,236,000 for the year-ago period and is up from 2,413,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total billable subscribers grew 11% year-over-year, led by growth in commercial IoT.

"Robust revenue and subscriber growth in the third quarter continued to support Iridium's shareholder-friendly activities and ongoing capital returns. Since 2021, Iridium has returned over $1 billion to common shareholders through stock repurchase and dividend activities," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. Desch added, "Most recently, our Board of Directors further expanded our buyback program by authorizing the repurchase of an additional $500 million of Iridium common stock through December 31, 2027."

Iridium Business Highlights

Service – Commercial

Commercial service remained the largest part of Iridium's business, representing 63% of the Company's total revenue during the third quarter. The Company's commercial customer base is diverse and includes markets such as maritime, aviation, oil and gas, mining, recreation, forestry, construction, transportation and emergency services. Many of these customers rely on Iridium's products and services as critical to their daily operations and integral to their communications and business infrastructure.

Commercial service revenue was $133.3 million , up 6% from last year's comparable period primarily due to continued growth in IoT data and voice and data services. Commercial voice and data : Revenue was $57.7 million , up 3% from the year-ago period. Subscribers grew 3% from the year-ago period to 422,000. Average revenue per user ("ARPU") was $46 during the third quarter, unchanged from the prior year period. Commercial IoT data : Revenue was $43.7 million , up 14% from the year-ago period. Subscribers grew 14% from the year-ago period to 1,902,000 customers, driven by continued growth in consumer personal communications devices and commercial users. ARPU was $7.79 in the third quarter, compared to $7.90 in the prior year period. Commercial broadband : Revenue was $15.5 million , down 1% from $15.8 million in the year-ago period due to the transition of our maritime user base to a companion service for VSAT solutions. ARPU was $309 during the third quarter, compared to $322 in the prior year period. Hosted payload and other data service : Revenue was $16.4 million , up 9% from $15.0 million in the year-ago period. The increase reflected higher revenue from other data services, including from Iridium's growing PNT services, which more than offset a year-over-year decrease in hosted payload revenue recognition related to the extension in the estimated useful lives of Iridium's satellites.

, up 6% from last year's comparable period primarily due to continued growth in IoT data and voice and data services. Iridium's commercial business ended the quarter with 2,341,000 billable subscribers, which compares to 2,094,000 for the prior-year quarter and is up from 2,271,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . IoT data subscribers represented 81% of billable commercial subscribers at the end of the quarter, an increase from 80% at the end of the corresponding prior-year period.

Service – U.S. Government

Iridium's voice and data solutions improve situational awareness for military personnel and track critical assets in tough environments around the globe, providing a unique value proposition that is not easily duplicated.

Under Iridium's Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services contract (the "EMSS Contract"), a seven-year, $738.5 million fixed-price airtime contract with the U.S. Space Force signed in September 2019, Iridium provides specified satellite airtime services, including unlimited global standard and secure voice, paging, fax, Short Burst Data®, Iridium Burst®, RUDICS and Distributed Tactical Communications System services for an unlimited number of Department of Defense and other federal government subscribers. Iridium also provides maintenance and support work for the U.S. government's dedicated Iridium® gateway under two other contracts with the U.S. Space Force, which is accounted for as engineering and support revenue. Iridium Certus® airtime services are not included under these contracts and may be procured separately for an additional fee.

Government service revenue remained relatively unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $26.5 million in the third quarter. On September 15, 2024 , the EMSS Contract's annual rate increased to $107 million , reflecting a previously negotiated contractual step up.

in the third quarter. On , the EMSS Contract's annual rate increased to , reflecting a previously negotiated contractual step up. Iridium's U.S. government business ended the quarter with 141,000 subscribers, which compares to 142,000 at each of the prior-year quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . The Company expects subscriber count to be variable due to the nature of this fixed-price contract. Government voice and data subscribers increased 3% from the year-ago period to 63,000 as of September 30, 2024 . Government IoT data subscribers decreased 4% year-over-year and represented 55% of government subscribers at quarter-end.

Equipment

Equipment revenue was $22.2 million in the third quarter, up 9% compared to $20.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

in the third quarter, up 9% compared to in the prior-year quarter. In 2024, the Company expects equipment sales to be lower than 2023 and more in line with periods prior to 2022.

Engineering & Support

Engineering and support revenue was $30.7 million during the third quarter, up 22% compared to $25.2 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a rise in activity with the U.S. government.

during the third quarter, up 22% compared to in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a rise in activity with the U.S. government. In 2024, the Company expects engineering and support revenue to increase from 2023 with expanded work on the Space Development Agency contract.

Capital expenditures were $18.6 million for the third quarter, including $1.3 million in capitalized interest. The Company ended the third quarter with gross Term Loan debt of $1.8 billion and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $159.6 million. The Company upsized its Term Loan by $200 million in July 2024 and has used cash to continue to execute on its share repurchase plan. The Company ended the third quarter with a net debt balance of $1.7 billion, representing net leverage of 3.5 times trailing twelve months OEBITDA.

Iridium paid a dividend of $0.14 per common share on September 30, 2024, resulting in year-to-date dividend payments of $49.1 million to stockholders.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares of its common stock, or 4% of outstanding shares, under its previously announced share repurchase program at a total purchase price of $128.6 million, excluding related commissions and taxes. On September 19, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $500 million in share repurchases through December 31, 2027 and, as of September 30, 2024, $552.2 million remained available and authorized for repurchase under this program. The Company has retired 25.8 million shares, equivalent to $947.8 million since its share repurchase program commenced in February 2021.

2024 Outlook and Longer-Term Outlook

The Company updated its full-year 2024 outlook:

Total service revenue growth of approximately 5% for full-year 2024. Total service revenue for 2023 was $584.5 million . (Previous guidance was for total service revenue growth between 4% and 6% for full-year 2024.)

. (Previous guidance was for total service revenue growth between 4% and 6% for full-year 2024.) Full-year 2024 OEBITDA between $465 million and $470 million . OEBITDA for 2023 was $463.1 million . (Previous guidance was for full-year 2024 OEBITDA of between $460 million and $470 million .)

and . OEBITDA for 2023 was . (Previous guidance was for full-year 2024 OEBITDA of between and .) Cash taxes of less than $10 million per year from 2024 through 2026. We expect that the longer-term cash tax rate will move closer to the statutory rate in 2028.

per year from 2024 through 2026. We expect that the longer-term cash tax rate will move closer to the statutory rate in 2028. Net leverage below 4.0 times OEBITDA through 2026 and falling below 2.0 times OEBITDA by the end of the decade, assuming ongoing execution of the Company's share repurchase authorization and the payment of quarterly dividends consistent with the current level. Net leverage was 3.1 times OEBITDA at December 31, 2023 .

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides Operational EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure to help investors evaluate the Company's fundamental operational performance. Operational EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on equity method investments, acquisition and related costs, and share-based compensation expenses. Management believes such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of, the Company's day-to-day operating performance. Operational EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered, an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements such as net income or loss. In addition, there is no standardized measurement of Operational EBITDA, and the Company's calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes Operational EBITDA is a useful measure across time in evaluating its fundamental core operating performance. Management also uses Operational EBITDA to manage the business, including in preparing its annual operating budget, debt covenant compliance, financial projections and compensation plans. The Company believes that Operational EBITDA is also useful to investors because similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies in similar industries. As indicated, Operational EBITDA does not include interest expense on borrowed money, the payment of income taxes, amortization of the Company's definite-lived intangible assets, or depreciation expense on the Company's capital assets, which are necessary elements of the Company's operations. Since Operational EBITDA does not account for these and other expenses, its utility as a measure of the Company's operating performance has material limitations. Due to these limitations, the Company's management does not view Operational EBITDA in isolation, but also uses other measurements, such as net income, revenues and operating profit, to measure operating performance. Please refer to the schedule below for a reconciliation of consolidated GAAP net income to Operational EBITDA and Iridium's Investor Relations webpage at www.iridium.com for a discussion and reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected full-year 2024 Operational EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of certain items, such as share-based compensation, acquisition related costs and gain/loss on equity method investments, required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts.

Iridium Communications Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Operational EBITDA (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income (loss)

$ 24,446

$ (1,642)

$ 76,435

$ (22,608) Interest expense, net

24,246

34,660

68,706

71,273 Income tax (benefit) expense

6,005

(6,009)

18,501

(16,673) Depreciation and amortization

51,160

76,825

151,680

267,213 Share-based compensation

17,678

15,943

51,026

45,500 Acquisition and related costs(1)

410

—

2,785

— (Gain) loss, net on equity method investments

467

1,489

(15,664)

4,321 Operational EBITDA

$ 124,412

$ 121,266

$ 353,469

$ 349,026





(1) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the negotiation, consummation and integration of acquisition transactions, whether or not actually completed. These costs generally include legal and advisory fees, severance and other related costs.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Iridium's expectations with respect to total service revenue growth, OEBITDA and cash taxes for 2024; cash taxes and net leverage over the long term; anticipated equipment sales and engineering and support service revenue for 2024; amount and timing of share repurchases, the payment of dividends, expected revenues from its EMSS contract with the U.S. government and subscriber count. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding customer demand for Iridium's products and services, including demand from the U.S. government; Iridium's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, and the development of and market for Iridium's products and services, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 15, 2024, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2024, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements are based on information available to it as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Iridium Communications Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Revenue







Service revenue







Commercial

$ 133,309

$ 125,450 Government

26,546

26,500 Total service revenue

159,855

151,950 Subscriber equipment

22,169

20,422 Engineering and support service

30,747

25,230 Total revenue

212,771

197,602 Operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

43,848

41,394 Cost of subscriber equipment sales

12,769

12,823 Research and development

6,189

5,037 Selling, general and administrative

43,953

33,368 Depreciation and amortization

51,160

76,825 Total operating expenses

157,919

169,447 Operating income (loss)

54,852

28,155 Other income (expense), net







Interest expense, net

(24,246)

(34,660) Other income, net

312

343 Total other expense, net

(23,934)

(34,317) Income (loss) before income taxes and loss on equity method investments

30,918

(6,162) Income tax benefit (expense)

(6,005)

6,009 Loss on equity method investments

(467)

(1,489) Net income (loss)

$ 24,446

$ (1,642) Operational EBITDA

$ 124,412

$ 121,266

Iridium Communications Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In thousands)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Revenue







Service revenue







Commercial

$ 381,353

$ 356,941 Government

79,546

79,500 Total service revenue

460,899

436,441 Subscriber equipment

69,819

89,474 Engineering and support service

86,973

70,068 Total revenue

617,691

595,983 Operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

129,761

113,431 Cost of subscriber equipment sales

40,595

56,075 Research and development

19,899

14,541 Selling, general and administrative

127,487

109,391 Depreciation and amortization

151,680

267,213 Total operating expenses

469,422

560,651 Operating income

148,269

35,332 Other expense, net







Interest expense, net

(68,706)

(71,273) Other income (expense), net

(291)

981 Total other expense, net

(68,997)

(70,292) Income (loss) before income taxes

79,272

(34,960) Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,501)

16,673 Gain (loss), net on equity method investments

15,664

(4,321) Net income (loss)

$ 76,435

$ (22,608) Operational EBITDA

$ 353,469

$ 349,026

Iridium Communications Inc.



















Summary Revenue and OEBITDA Highlights



















(In thousands)













































Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Revenue





















Service revenue(1)





















Commercial service revenue





















Voice and data $ 57,693

$ 56,188

3 %

$ 169,125

$ 163,593

3 % IoT data(2) 43,695

38,460

14 %

124,759

104,971

19 % Broadband(3) 15,549

15,782

(1) %

42,719

43,258

(1) % Hosted payload and other data service(4) 16,372

15,020

9 %

44,750

45,119

(1) % Total commercial service revenue 133,309

125,450

6 %

381,353

356,941

7 % Government service revenue(5) 26,546

26,500

— %

79,546

79,500

— % Total service revenue 159,855

151,950

5 %

460,899

436,441

6 % Subscriber equipment 22,169

20,422

9 %

69,819

89,474

(22) % Engineering and support(6)





















Commercial 1,731

1,881

(8) %

4,404

9,304

(53) % Government 29,016

23,349

24 %

82,569

60,764

36 % Total engineering and support 30,747

25,230

22 %

86,973

70,068

24 % Total revenue $ 212,771

$ 197,602

8 %

$ 617,691

$ 595,983

4 % Operational EBITDA





















Operational EBITDA $ 124,412

$ 121,266

3 %

$ 353,469

$ 349,026

1 % Other





















Capital expenditures(7) $ 18,616

$ 11,998





$ 45,622

$ 57,285



Net debt(8) $ 1,652,722

$ 1,432,123















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 159,588

$ 67,877















Term Loan, gross $ 1,812,310

$ 1,500,000















Deferred financing costs (17,537)

(18,076)















Term Loan, net $ 1,794,773

$ 1,481,924





















(1) Service revenue consists of primarily subscription-based services which often generate a long-term recurring revenue stream from subscribers. (2) IoT data service provides a two-way short burst data transmission between Iridium's network and a telemetry unit, which may be located, for example, on a container in transit or a buoy monitoring oceanographic conditions. (3) Broadband is comprised of Iridium OpenPort® and Iridium Certus. (4) Hosted payload and other services consist primarily of services that do not have traditional billable subscribers. Hosted payload services consist of hosting and data services to our payload customers, Aireon and Harris. Other services include primarily Iridium's one-way satellite timing, location, and authentication services (STL) which provides position, navigation and timing technology. (5) Government service revenue consists of voice and IoT data subscription-based services provided to agencies of the U.S. government through prime contracts. (6) Engineering and support includes maintenance services to the U.S. government's dedicated gateway and engineering services to assist customers in developing new technologies for use on Iridium's satellite system. (7) Capital expenditures based on cash spent in the respective period. (8) Net debt is calculated by taking the sum of the gross Term Loan and gross drawn Revolving Facility, less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Iridium Communications Inc.





















Subscriber Highlights





















(In thousands, except ARPU)















































As of September 30,

















2024

2023

% Change











Billable Subscribers (1) (2)





















Commercial





















Voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service





















Voice and data 422

410

3 %











IoT data 1,902

1,667

14 %











Broadband (3) 16.7

16.5

1 %











Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service 2,341

2,094

12 %











Government





















Voice and data and IoT data service





















Voice and data 63

61

3 %











IoT data 78

81

(4) %











Total government voice and data and IoT data service 141

142

(1) %











Total billable subscribers 2,482

2,236

11 %





































Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Net Billable Subscriber Additions





















Commercial





















Voice and data. IoT data and Broadband service





















Voice and data 5

5

— %

14

13

8 % IoT data 65

89

(27) %

193

219

(12) % Broadband (0.1)

0.4

(125) %

0.1

1.5

(93) % Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service 70

94

(26) %

207

233

(11) % Government





















Voice and data and IoT data service





















Voice and data —

1

(100) %

1

1

— % IoT data (1)

—

NM

(5)

2

(350) % Total government voice and data and IoT data service (1)

1

(200) %

(4)

3

(233) % Total net billable subscriber additions 69

95

(28) %

203

236

(14) %

























Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change ARPU (2) (4)





















Commercial





















Voice and data $ 46

$ 46

— %

$ 45

$ 45

— % IoT data $ 7.79

$ 7.90

(1) %

$ 7.68

$ 7.49

3 % Broadband $ 309

$ 322

(4) %

$ 284

$ 305

(7) %





(1) Subscribers as of the end of the respective period. (2) Billable subscriber and ARPU data is not applicable for Hosted payload and other data service revenue items and is excluded from presentation above. (3) Broadband is comprised of Iridium OpenPort® and Iridium Certus. (4) Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is calculated by dividing revenue in the respective period by the average of the number of billable subscribers at the beginning of the period and the number of billable subscribers at the end of the period and then dividing the result by the number of months in the period.

