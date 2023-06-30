Iridium Announces Release Date for Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Iridium Communications Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 12:01 ET

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's second-quarter 2023 financial results. In advance of the call on July 25, 2023, Iridium will issue its second-quarter 2023 earnings press release, which will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial 1-412-902-6740 and ask for the Iridium Communications Inc. conference call. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time to help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at https://investor.iridium.com/events.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call.

About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit https://www.iridium.com/.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
[email protected]

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
[email protected]

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

Also from this source

Iridium Announces 2023 Investor Day

Iridium Proposes a New Model for Monitored BVLOS UAS Integration in the National Airspace System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.