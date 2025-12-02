Iridium Awarded 5-Year System Infrastructure Transformation and Hybridization Contract Worth Up to $85.8 Million

New Contract Supports Enhancements to the Iridium and U.S. DoD EMSS Service Center and Related Facilities

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, and PNT satellite services, today announced it has been awarded a 5-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from United States Space Force's (USSF) Space Systems Command Commercial Space Office (COMSO) with a potential value of up to $85.8 million.

Iridium Satellite Network

The System Infrastructure Transformation and Hybridization (SITH) contract enables technological refreshes, lifecycle upgrades, and security enhancements to the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) Service Center, Technical Support Center (TSC), and Defense Ground Station (DGS). SITH is a follow-on contract to the Gateway Evolution Contract awarded to Iridium in 2019.

The Iridium® network provides resilient, mission-critical communications that warfighters need—anywhere in the world, even under adverse weather conditions. SITH is the latest of three core EMSS contracts between Iridium and the USSF. The EMSS Airtime Contract delivers unmatched truly global SATCOM connectivity, offering unlimited access for an unlimited number of DoD and federal government users. Meanwhile, through the Capabilities and Security Sustainment Services Contract (ECS3) awarded in April 2024, Iridium helps ensure the EMSS Service Center and DGS remain at peak performance.

"Through this contract, Iridium and the U.S. Space Force will continue to innovate and deliver resilient, secure and highly reliable mission-critical communications," said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president, Iridium. "Our solutions with the Department of Defense are designed to serve every layer of the warfighter's P.A.C.E. (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency) plan. We look forward to supporting the U.S. and our allies through new technology introductions and ongoing collaboration."

Powered by the only truly global low-Earth orbit (LEO) network, Iridium's voice and data solutions elevate situational awareness for military forces and provide precise tracking of critical assets in the harshest environments—delivering a level of performance and reliability that is not easily duplicated. Additionally, the company's expertise in satellite operations and network management is integral as it works to establish the ground Operations and Integration (O&I) segment for Tranche 1 of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and its positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

