Iridium Certus Selected by Brazilian Railway Operator MRS Logistica for Reliable Weather-Resilient Satellite Connectivity

Satcom Direct Brasil and MRS Logística are deploying Iridium Certus terminals for reliable positive train control and essential rail line interoperability

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that Satcom Direct Brasil, a distributor of critical telecommunications services, and MRS Logística S.A., a freight train operator, have implemented Iridium Certus® satellite connectivity on MRS Logística's railway network for the first time in Brazil. The Iridium Certus 700 service will be used to enable real-time communication between train drivers and operation centers, resulting in a faster and safer logistical process.

Iridium Certus Thales MissionLINK 700 installed on MRS railway.

Railway operation centers manage the traffic of all locomotives. For efficient management, it is essential to maintain constant contact with the train drivers. Any communication failure can cause railway blockages or accidents. With Iridium Certus, MRS Logística's locomotives have a reliable data channel to exchange critical rail traffic control information in real time. This allows precise train location management, increasing efficiency and safety.

Iridium partner Satcom Direct Brasil installed the Iridium Certus Connected® Thales MissionLINK® 700 equipment on MRS Logística's locomotives. This equipment is robust and durable, ideal for railway environments, and provides a secure link of up to 704 Kbps. It connects the locomotive onboard computer and other essential devices for rail traffic management. This represents a significant operational gain, allowing more trains to operate, increasing the number of trips, and reducing accidents. Satcom Direct Brasil is providing 24/7 support, ensuring efficient real-time connection provided by Iridium's truly global satellite network.

"With Iridium Certus, MRS Logística can reduce the distance between trains and monitor exactly where each train is. This represents a significant operational gain both in efficiency in the volume of cargo transported and in safety thanks to precise monitoring that allows more trains to operate. It is an innovative and essential service for our operations," said Fernando Martins Manzotti, railway specialist, telecommunications systems, MRS Logística.

The MRS train network is crucial to the economy, transporting nearly 20% of all Brazilian exports and a third of the country's railway cargo. To ensure safe and efficient operations, it is vital to have reliable communication between operators and moving trains. After thorough testing, Iridium demonstrated better coverage and connectivity than competitors thanks to its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and L-band service, resistant to adverse weather conditions.

"With security and innovation at the forefront, MRS continues to be a leader in exploring the latest technologies and deploying the best technical solutions for critical railway operations," said Josh Miner, vice president of land mobile, Iridium. "With Iridium®, MRS can confidently enable positive train control, interoperability, and interconnectivity on every train and track."

The Thales MissionLINK 700 offers rugged and reliable connectivity on the move for trains and locomotives regardless of geography. In addition to allowing secure train control, it offers functionalities such as the internet, telemetry for more effective maintenance of trains, Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP), and voice calls, allowing direct contact with the driver at critical moments. The solid-state and low-profile Thales MissionLINK terminals powered by Iridium Certus automatically switch between satellite and cellular connectivity, maximizing availability and managing costs.

For more information about Iridium, visit: www.iridium.com

For more information about Iridium rail solutions, visit: www.iridium.com/rail

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of the Iridium Certus service. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 15, 2024, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2024, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. [email protected] [email protected] X: @Iridiumcomm +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.