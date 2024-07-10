Iridium Receives 2024 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that for a second time, its Tempe, Arizona facility has received the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award. A distinction presented by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Association (DCSA) during the annual Society of Industrial Security Professionals (NCMS) training seminar, the award honors companies that embody a commitment to upholding and exceeding standards within the Industrial Security community over the previous year. Of the more than 13,000 cleared U.S. defense contractors eligible, less than 1% are selected each year to receive this award.

Iridium Receives 2024 Cogswell Award

"As a DoD contractor for over two decades now, Iridium is proud to receive such a respected award that represents not just meeting, but exceeding important security standards set forth by DCSA," said Bill Conner, Vice President, Legal and Compliance, Iridium. "Receiving such an honor for a second time is a strong testament to the incredible work of the Iridium security team over the past several years, and how we implement integral security protocols and procedures with care and purpose."

To win the award an organization must perform well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program (NISP) requirements and exemplify high benchmarks for security program management, vulnerability assessment, security education, and classified material control. Facilities are nominated by a DCSA industrial security representative and are required to have at least two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings during an eight-month internal review and election process.

To learn more about Iridium, please visit: www.iridium.com

To learn more about the Cogswell award, please visit: https://www.dcsa.mil/Industrial-Security/Cogswell-Awards/

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. [email protected] [email protected] +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570 X: @Iridiumcomm



SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.