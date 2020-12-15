Iridium to Make Historic Satellite and Maritime Industry Announcement

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") is hosting a virtual press conference this morning (Tuesday, December 15) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), to share a historic maritime and satellite industry announcement. The event includes remarks from industry officials and experts, and will include time for a Q&A.

Remarks will be delivered by:

Matt Desch – CEO, Iridium

Dr. Heike Deggim - Director of the Maritime Safety Division, International Maritime Organization

Captain Moin Ahmed - Director General, International Mobile Satellite Organization

Captain Brian Soberg Petersen - Master Mariner and Senior Marine Specialist, MAERSK

David Wilson – Watch Leader and Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Rescue Coordination Center New Zealand

