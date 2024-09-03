Iridium Unveils Iridium Certus GMDSS: Defining a New Standard in Maritime Safety and Communications

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today unveiled Iridium Certus® GMDSS, a generational advancement in maritime safety, compliance, and communication. Building on the powerful capabilities of Iridium Certus technology, Iridium Certus GMDSS features distress alert, safety voice and Maritime Safety Information (MSI), while integrating additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS). The combination of capabilities offered by Iridium Certus GMDSS terminals sets a new standard for the cost, efficiency, and performance of maritime safety and security solutions, making it the critical connectivity service needed for any ship's hybrid network system.

Iridium Unveils Iridium Certus GMDSS at the SMM maritime tradeshow in Hamburg: Hall B6, Booth 313

By adding GMDSS, LRIT, and SSAS into Iridium Certus terminals, the maritime industry can take advantage of a single, versatile, and reliable communications solution for its fleets. Industry leading equipment manufacturers including Cobham Satcom, Intellian, Lars Thrane, and Thales will introduce a combination of Iridium Certus 700 and 200 GMDSS solutions within the forthcoming months.

In addition to providing broadband and midband voice and data capabilities, Iridium Certus GMDSS will support truly global, comprehensive safety services across the world's oceans, including polar regions. The small, lightweight equipment has no moving parts, making it virtually maintenance free. Easily hand-carried aboard any vessel, installation can be quickly completed, while providing a cost-effective and reliable solution that meets safety and regulatory requirements.

"When we introduced Iridium® GMDSS a few years ago, we broke a long-standing monopoly, bringing much needed innovation to this life-saving service," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "But we didn't stop there. We wanted to make the most powerful and efficient GMDSS-capable solution ever, and by getting all this functionality into one terminal, we've once again raised the bar we set with our first GMDSS solution."

Wouter Deknopper, vice president of maritime, Iridium, added, "Regardless of whether a ship chooses a GEO or LEO broadband provider, Iridium Certus GMDSS solutions are the ideal companion needed to support uninterrupted operations and the critical connectivity that a vessel needs. This new and comprehensive solution consolidates and simplifies maritime communications while enhancing safety, meeting compliance requirements and supporting continuous business operations. It is simply unmatched in the industry."

Standalone, or as a companion to a ship's Ka/Ku-band broadband system, the Iridium Certus GMDSS system offers the maximum capability for equipment mandated to be on all SOLAS-class ships by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The GMDSS service ensures that ships can always send distress communications, receive important safety information and get help in emergencies. When facing an emergency, crew members can press the red distress button and connect with a rescue coordination center (RCC) in seconds. Iridium Certus GMDSS equipped vessels will immediately receive a phone call from the responding RCC to ascertain the nature of the distress alert, allowing the vessel to provide pertinent information to assist rescue.

As the maritime industry faces evolving environmental, regulatory, and technological challenges, the requirement to communicate effectively and ensure the safety of crew and cargo is paramount. Iridium Certus GMDSS can offer peace of mind and simplicity for fleets around the world, with them knowing that their compliance and critical safety requirements are accounted for along with truly global coverage. The maritime industry is undergoing rapid evolution, and Iridium GMDSS represents the mariner's vision for a complete and modern safety and communications solution.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

