IRIS and Aerobiotix Announce the IRIS Healthcare Air Quality Seal of Recognition Program

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerobiotix, a leader in healthcare technology focused on improving environmental safety in medical settings, is proud to announce the launch of the "IRIS Healthcare Air Quality Seal of Recognition" program. This initiative is developed in collaboration with the International Respiratory Infections Society, aiming to enhance air quality in healthcare facilities and educate healthcare personnel about its critical impact on health.

Powered by Aerobiotix, the "IRIS Healthcare Air Quality Seal of Recognition" program recognizes healthcare facilities that meet and exceed the established standards for air quality in operating rooms. The program incorporates best practices from reputable organizations, including the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Facility Guidelines Institute (FGI). Through a comprehensive process involving an online pre-assessment and an on-site audit by credentialed Aerobiotix professionals, healthcare facilities can achieve and demonstrate seven key improvements in air quality, enhance patient and staff safety and acquire recognition for their commitment to excellence and advancement of evidence-based practices for air quality in healthcare environments.

The program's official launch will take place at the 2024 APIC Annual Conference & Exposition, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. APIC24, held from June 3-5 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, is a significant event for healthcare professionals dedicated to infection prevention and control. This conference brings thousands of infection preventionists and healthcare professionals from across the United States together to learn and network with peers from around the world.

Attendees of APIC24 can find Aerobiotix at Booth #901 for more information about the "IRIS Healthcare Air Quality Seal of Recognition" program. This program is provided at no charge as part of Aerobiotix's commitment to clinical excellence and serving as an industry partner with healthcare facilities.

For more information on the "IRIS Healthcare Air Quality Seal of Recognition" program, please visit http://safehealthcareair.org/

About IRIS

The International Respiratory Infections Society (IRIS) advances global research, education and prevention strategies for respiratory infections. IRIS unites experts and healthcare professionals to combat respiratory diseases through scientific research, clinical practice and public health initiatives. The society fosters innovation in treatments and effective infection control measures, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and influence public health policies worldwide.

About Aerobiotix, LLC

Aerobiotix, LLC, specializes in air decontamination for medical settings. Our evidence-based solutions, such as Illuvia Sense, enhance environmental safety and reduce infection risks, improving healthcare facilities' outcomes worldwide.

