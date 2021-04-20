Iris Automation Announces Availability of Groundbreaking Detect and Avoid System, Casia X, with Enhanced 360 Degree Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation 's onboard multi-camera detect and avoid (DAA) system, Casia® X , will be available for shipping May 21, 2021.

Casia X is the only solution for commercial drones and unpiloted aircraft delivering a full 360° radial detection capability using computer vision technology. Originally introduced as Casia 360, Casia X is an evolution of the Casia product line that offers several significant improvements:

Casia X

- Increased probability of detection performance by 7% and a 12X reduction in false detections, based on nearly 16,000 total real-world manned aircraft encounter flight tests.

- Improved software reliability, for higher overall system uptime.

- A new architecture that will support camera configurations from one to six units to provide flexibility in weight and field of view.

- Visual aircraft encounter replay tooling and log files to help analyze detections and air risk.

Quote from Jason Hardy-Smith, vice president of product at Iris Automation

"The response to Casia X has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to deliver the product into our customers' hands. We've gained significant feedback and experience since we first announced our 360 degree capability, which has been instrumental in shaping its capabilities for this major global market."

AviSight , a leader in unmanned industrial inspection and advanced data solutions, has partnered with Iris as a Casia X beta user. The company intends to integrate Casia X into its field testing of long linear inspection operations.

Quote from William O'Donnell, director of operations at AviSight

"Our customers understand that unmanned missions can dramatically enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the overall safety of their infrastructure maintenance and environmental monitoring programs. Technologies like Casia provide us with additional layers of safety, helping us advance toward beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, in close collaboration with federal regulators invested in safe airspace integration. We are excited to be working with the Iris Automation team."

Casia is also being tested as part of several global civil aviation authority programs, including the Federal Aviation Administration's BEYOND program to advance complex BVLOS UAS operations in the US National Airspace System. As part of the BEYOND Program, Iris has so far partnered with four lead participants - the City of Reno, Kansas Dept of Transportation, University of Alaska Fairbanks (ACUASI) and the Choctaw Nation . Iris had previously partnered with each of these lead participants in the FAA's UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) which concluded in October 2020.

Iris Automation is committed to developing critical detection technologies and working closely with global policymakers and regulators to develop appropriate BVLOS safety standards.

First shipments of Casia X will be prioritized to pre-ordered customers. Limited production slot reservations are still available . Iris will host an informational ask-me-anything session about Casia X's production availability April 29 at 11:00am PT; register at www.crowdcast.io/irisautomation . More information about Casia X is at www.irisonboard.com/casia .

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard the aircraft, allowing them to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Iris is recognized by AUVSI as the number one Technology and Innovation Leader for 2020. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

