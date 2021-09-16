Iris Automation Partners with Doosan Mobility Innovation for Safer, Fuel Cell-Powered Drones

SEOUL, South Korea and RENO, Nev., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation today announced the company has partnered with Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) for the integration of its Casia detect and avoid (DAA) system with DMI's family of hydrogen powered systems and drones. The joint solution will enable DMI's clients to operate safer advanced missions like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and accelerate the Korean manufacturer's entrance into the US market.

Iris Automation's Casia allows an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) to see and react to the aviation environment around the aircraft. Casia detects other aircraft using computer-vision algorithms to classify them, makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone and then triggers an alert to execute maneuvers to safely avoid collisions.

With its leading hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology, DMI commercial UAVs are BVLOS-capable and well suited for long endurance flight applications. Drone operations are both eco-friendly and sustainable when powered by hydrogen, as opposed to petroleum.

DMI will provide US customers with the option of Casia integrated with its drones or as a combined purchase with their stand -alone powered systems. The two companies will also collaborate on professional services to advance compliance with emerging US aircraft regulatory requirements.

"Doosan has developed industry leading hydrogen fuel cell drone technology that delivers the endurance and performance necessary to enable autonomous UAV flight, without carbon emissions. We are excited to bring this innovation to the United States market, and to partner with a safety innovator like Iris Automation."

"This partnership opens a new pathway for enterprise operators to evolve their operations from traditional platforms to sustainable and safety-focused BVLOS UAS systems that deliver real business outcomes today, while protecting their environmental and accident safety reputation."

Doosan Mobility Innovation creates the world's first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for drones, which have two hours of flight time - four times longer flight time than battery drones. With two hours of flight time, DMI's hydrogen drones are utilized in various industrial fields including utility inspection, delivery, emergency monitoring, and public safety. Based on this green technology, DMI has successfully launched our products in the USA, China and Korea in 2019 and DMI is ready to expand our business to the rest of the world.

For more information visit: https://www.doosanmobility.com/en/ .

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com.

