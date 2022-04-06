Iris Automation Receives Second FAA BVLOS Waiver Without Visual Observers for Reno BEYOND Program

Approval to fly automated drones using Casia G ground-based DAA solution

RENO, Nev., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been granted a second waiver for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous operations on behalf of the City of Reno, this time utilizing its Casia G ground-based solution.

The approval follows the recent award of a waiver for Iris Automation on behalf of the City of Reno's Fire Department, using Casia X for autonomous flights. The City of Reno is a participant in the FAA's BEYOND program .

Iris Automation's Casia G ground-based solution City of Reno

The BVLOS waiver allows the operator to fly without the need for visual observers or the Remote Pilot in Command to maintain visual contact with the drone. Casia G uses Iris Automation's patented detect and avoid technology to create a stationary perimeter of sanitized, monitored airspace, enabling Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to perform work safely. It provides awareness of intruder-piloted aircraft to maneuver UAVs to safe zones.

Casia G does not require integration onto the aircraft, preserving payload for sensors or packages while providing a greater choice of aircraft. Its ground-based placement gives organizations greater flexibility in the ability to establish permanent, sanitized air space and in the future to change locations quickly simply by relocating Casia G. By providing a sanitized 'bubble' of airspace, in the future it can also support an operator to fly multiple drones.

Quote from Gabrielle Wain, VP of Global Policy and Government Affairs at Iris Automation

"Casia technology provides a critical safety layer, helping to enable the integration of uncrewed aircraft into our national airspace. This latest approval to fly BVLOS using Casia G gives operators looking to perform remote and one-to-many operations a solution to mitigate the risk of mid-air collisions, without having to use human visual observers. This is a critical step for the economical scaling of small UAS BVLOS missions."

Reno is a participant in the FAA BEYOND program, designed to assist the FAA in establishing safety and performance standards for BVLOS operation by working with a diverse array of industry and public stakeholders. It provides extensive real-world, operational learning in the field to help inform regulatory recommendations. The City and Iris Automation have collaborated since 2019, first in the FAA's Integration Pilot Program (IPP) and now in the BEYOND program, to test the use of autonomous drones during river rescue missions.

Link to graphics and video:

The City of Reno Fire Department Media Assets

About the FAA BEYOND Program

BEYOND

About the City of Reno

The City of Reno government's mission is creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established six Tier 1 priorities and seven Tier 2 priorities . To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on and off board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

Iris Automation

[email protected]

P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us:

Facebook: irisautomation

Instagram: @iris.automation

LinkedIn: @iris-automation

Twitter: @iris_automation

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBpXemgfSiCGm6z05vQAjbA/featured

SOURCE Iris Automation