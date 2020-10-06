Iris Automation Wins Technology & Innovation Category, and Places Third in Commercial Enterprise Operation or Solution Category at 2020 AUVSI XCELLENCE Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been named first place winner in the Technology & Innovation category and third in the Commercial Enterprise Operation or Solution category of the 2020 XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). Iris Automation was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants. Winners will be announced during the Technology Innovation XCELLENCE awards ceremony during AUVSI XPONENTIAL on Tuesday, October 6.

Iris Automation's Casia is the first onboard detect-and-avoid (DAA) solution to safely enable commercial BVLOS operations for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The system allows a UAS to see and react to the aviation environment around the aircraft. Casia detects other aircraft, uses computer-vision algorithms to classify them, makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone, and then triggers an alert to the pilot in command and automates maneuvers to safely avoid collisions.

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of unmanned systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.

"The rapid growth of the unmanned systems industry is reshaping our future by expanding business markets, providing consumers with innovative solutions and even saving lives," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "The XCELLENCE awards recognize companies and individuals who are achieving remarkable results with unmanned systems technology to benefit our communities. Because safety is critical to the advancement of autonomous drone use, Iris Automation's technology is a great example of innovation that impacts the broader industry."

"We are honored to be recognized by AUVSI through these awards," said Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation. "Safely integrating piloted and unpiloted aircraft into shared airspace is why we exist and we are dedicated to solving our part of this complex problem. Over the past year we've made significant progress in maturing our approach to the problem and helping our partners safely perform BVLOS operations. We are incredibly grateful to be recognized for our efforts. "

As the unmanned systems industry's largest trade show and conference, XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between. For more information about the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards and XPONENTIAL, visit xponential.org

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), allowing them to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA UAS Integration Pilot Programs, NASA's Unmanned Traffic Management program and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)—the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics—represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org .

About AUVSI XPONENTIAL

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the unmanned systems industry. The 2020 virtual event will showcase hundreds of cutting-edge companies from around the world and will feature educational programming by unmanned systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology and business solutions.

