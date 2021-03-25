Iris Beautiful's New Book Dios Mi Rey, A Vivid Spiritual Book That Teaches The Wonderful Love And Being Of God To All

Iris Beautiful said this about her book:

"Benefits of this book to the reader:

Stimulate the brain. Learn from the word of God. Grow in each reading with worship. Conquer with the most beautiful melody, the poem. Learn some Portuguese and enrich Spanish.

Core concept:

The purpose is Jehovah, his exciting world, the fascinating love that is his only begotten Son, and the only truth that accompanies us, He. God is the Holy Spirit, Messiah, Emmanuel, and the way of faith, 'Jesus Christ.' The universe has a name, the Messiah."

Published by Page Publishing, Iris Beautiful's new book Dios mi Rey imparts to the readers the unbound love and grace of God that brings blessing in life.

Consumers who wish to feel God's presence and strengthen their faith in him can purchase Dios mi Rey online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

