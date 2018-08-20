IRIS CRM Announces Merchant Funding Integration with Fundomate

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundomate, a leading fintech company focusing on the alternative lending space, and IRIS CRM, a premier merchant services CRM servicing clients in the payment industry, today announced their integration which will enable mutual clients with the ability to offer quick and reliable working capital to their merchants.

The integration with Fundomate has enabled us to create a one-click business funding platform as a unique value proposition for our clients. By leveraging Fundomate's multi-offer technology, IRIS CRM can now connect merchants with a self-service method to apply for funding when they need it from their merchant processing portal.

"Over the last year we invested into our technology tremendously in order to bridge the gap between our partners' merchants and the business capital that they need in order to grow their businesses," says Sam Schapiro CEO and Founder of Fundomate.

The integration with Fundomate cuts out the need for a tedious application process by leveraging an automated application process that will deliver multiple offers to merchants and puts them in control. ISOs that use the Fundomate integration will earn a commission for every deal that is funded. Fundomate is an independent provider of financing services and does not compete with payment processors for merchant accounts.

"We are excited and proud of the benefits that integrating with Fundomate will bring to our mutual clients," said Jason Weinberger, SVP of Sales and Marketing at IRIS CRM. "An automated funding platform is a gap that we identified in the industry and the ability to offer ISOs a way for their merchants to receive funding offers without leaving IRIS CRM will be a game changer for our clients."

To learn more about the integration within IRIS CRM and how the new feature can be a great asset for businesses to offer to their portfolios, visit Fundomate Integration.

About IRIS CRM



Based in Brooklyn, New York, IRIS CRM is the premier white label merchant services CRM that provides reporting services to more than 250,000 active merchants. As the leading payment industry platform, IRIS CRM helps ISOs, agents and sponsor banks manage their sales pipeline, pay residuals and onboard accounts to various processors more efficiently. For more information, visit www.iriscrm.com.

About Fundomate



Fundomate operates in the alternative lending space, centering its efforts on providing merchant facing companies with innovative technology and unparalleled service in order to offer their merchants access to business financing as a value added proposition. Fundomate focuses on several verticals including merchant services providers, POS companies & CRMs with a mission to be the top provider for seamless working capital solutions.

