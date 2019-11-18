Iris J. Moore, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris J. Moore, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Otolaryngologist in the field of Medicine as an ENT at Central Plains ENT.

Double board certified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology, Dr. Moore has dedicated over forty years to treating conditions of the ears, nose, and throat care. Possessing extensive expertise in sinus disease, nasal airway problems, head and neck masses, sleep apnea, tonsillectomies, adenoidectomies and thyroid disease, Dr. Moore consistently delivers compassionate and empathetic care, evident by her designation as Compassionate Doctor in 2011 and 2014 and Patient's Choice in 2011 and 2015.

Central Plains ENT is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality, patient-centered medical care. With a staff comprised of expertly trained, board-certified physicians and surgeons, Central Plains ENT guarantees the successful treatment of any ear nose or throat ailment. Central Plains ENT values a strong patient-provider relationship, favoring honesty and integrity above all.

Dr. Moore received a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Omaha, in 1979, and completed a surgical internship at Des Moines Veterans Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa. She then completed a three-year residency in otolaryngology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Additionally, she completed a fellowship in otology with Professor Ugo Fisch in Zurich, Switzerland. She is an esteemed member of the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngologists, American College of Surgeons, Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Otolaryngology, Nebraska Academy of Otolaryngology, and International Skull Base Society. She is affiliated with the Midwest Surgery Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

When time permits, Dr. Moore enjoys horseback riding and pheasant hunting.

She would like to dedicate this recognition to her husband Dr. Gary F. Moore and their 3 children, Nicholas, Kelly and Kianna.

For more information, please visit https://centralplainsent.com.

