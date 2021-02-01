IRIS Media Works Announces Acquisition of Advisorpedia

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Media Works, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Advisorpedia, a publishing company that helps advisors choose investments, build their practices and gain inspiration. The acquisition accelerates IRIS Media Works' commitment to be the easiest place for advisors to come to grow their minds and businesses. Following the merger, the company's website will be changed to Advisorpedia.com.

"Advisorpedia's goals and aspirations align perfectly with IRIS' mission," said IRIS Media Works co-founder and Advisorpedia editor and creative director Doug Heikkinen. "Our acquisition of Advisorpedia will make it easier for advisors to find and discover the robust content we make available, while explaining our mission in one word. We are excited about leveraging our joint power to deliver the most useful content and ideas to advisors."

In addition to the acquisition, IRIS Media Works announced that senior writer Todd Shriber joins the Advisorpedia staff. Shriber brings nearly two decades of experience in financial writing and is responsible for creating informative original content for the site.

About Advisorpedia

Advisorpedia is a digital media production company with built-in distribution through our website, newsletter, social media platforms, and a strategic partnership with one of the industry's leading data companies. Advisorpedia's goal is to be the most useful place for financial advisors to come grow their minds and their businesses. Content on the website is laser-focused on three areas to help advisors do and be better: asset management, practice advancement, and inspiration. For more information, please visit www.advisorpedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

